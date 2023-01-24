The Pac-12 continues to prove itself as a solid basketball conference at the top, although the bottom half remains pretty ugly as we inch closer and closer to March. The big result this past week was UCLA’s loss to Arizona. The Wildcats were led by Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, who combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds to down the Bruins and hand them their first conference loss. However, Mick Cronin’s squad remains atop our power rankings, with only one loss to their name and a very solid resume on the year. Elsewhere around the conference, Oregon’s loss to Stanford bumps them...

