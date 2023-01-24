On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.“What do I do?” he asked the U.S. military team member, miles away at a base in southeastern Poland. “What are my options?”Using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms, a rapidly growing group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are providing real-time maintenance advice — usually speaking through interpreters — to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.In a quick response, the U.S. team...

1 HOUR AGO