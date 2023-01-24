ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JPML Told Lawsuits Over Cancer from Hair Relaxer Will Be Filed By Women Nationwide in 2023

At a hearing before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) this week, lawyers indicated that a rapidly growing number of lawsuits over cancer from hair relaxer products will be filed throughout the federal court system in 2023, calling for the litigation to be centralized before one judge for coordinated discovery and pretrial proceedings.
FLORIDA STATE
Drugs Advertised on TV Often Have Low Therapeutic Value, Study Finds

Some of the drugs most widely advertised on television actually have very little therapeutic value, including Chantix, Xeljanz and others, which often results in doctors prescribing drugs that cost more and may not provide benefits for the user, according to the findings of a new study. Direct-to-consumer advertising for drugs...
Reuters

UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday. Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
Deadlines for Philips CPAP Lawsuits Leading Up To First Bellwether Trials Proposed By Parties

Competing proposals for various deadlines in Philips CPAP lawsuits have been submitted in advance of a status conference that will be held tomorrow, as the Court considers plans to prepare a group of “bellwether” cases for early trial dates, involving allegations that toxic sound abatement foam from the recalled devices caused various respiratory problems and cancers among users.
The Independent

How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops

On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.“What do I do?” he asked the U.S. military team member, miles away at a base in southeastern Poland. “What are my options?”Using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms, a rapidly growing group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are providing real-time maintenance advice — usually speaking through interpreters — to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.In a quick response, the U.S. team...
EPA Plans New Safety Regulations for Asbestos, Phthalates in 2023

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced plans to provide new safety rulings about chrysotile asbestos and other toxic chemicals this year, as part of an updated agenda that outlines actions the regulatory officials will focus on over the next twelve months. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA),...
Disposable Duodenoscope Elevator Caps Appear Effective in Preventing Infections, Study Finds

Following a number of deadly hospital infection outbreaks in recent years, where “superbug” infections were spread among patients undergoing procedures involving the same duodenoscope devices, the finding of a new study suggests that a switch to using endoscopes with disposable elevator caps has greatly reduced the risks. Duodenoscopes...
FDA Proposes New Baby Food Lead Limits Amid Continuing Concerns About Autism, ADHD and Other Risks from Metals in Baby Food

Nearly two years after a Congressional report identified four different types of toxic metals in baby food products sold by a number of different companies, which have been blamed for causing autism and ADHD in a number of children, federal health officials have announced new draft guidance about the allowable levels of lead in food products intended for children under the age of two.

