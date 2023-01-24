Read full article on original website
Lawmakers appeal ruling on legality of impeaching Philly DA
Republican state lawmakers on Thursday filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, hoping to preserve elements of their impeachment case against an elected progressive Philadelphia prosecutor. The appeal asks the state’s highest court to review last month’s decision regarding the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment and trial of Democratic...
Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints. Andi Perez, who advocates on behalf of...
Governor Moore focuses on keeping veterans in Maryland with two bills
Governor Wes Moore, a veteran himself, is focusing on keeping veterans in Maryland and easing the tax burden on them.
No Democratic Bench? Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore Are Ready To Step Up
The inaugurations in Pennsylvania and Maryland this month introduced Democrats to their future.
Gov. Carney outlines $7.2 billion spending plan in Delaware
Delaware’s government would spend $7.2 billion next fiscal year — prioritizing raises for teachers and other education initiatives, adding affordable housing, creating jobs and improving roads, and investing in clean water and other environmental programs — under a budget Gov. John Carney proposed Thursday. Carney, entering his...
Construction exec: Mini-Bond will hurt non-union, minorities
A Delaware construction executive says that Senate Bill 35, scheduled to be heard today in the House will effectively block non-union contractors from state contracts. Edward J. Capodanno, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Delaware says a bill to add 17 projects to this year’s Bond and Capital Improvements funding, will hurt the more than 500 members ABC represents. ... Read More
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers
Cutting straight to the “what does it mean to me” point: Gov. John Carney’s $5.5 billion budget proposal for 2024 will let Delawareans keep more of their hard-earned cash. The budget, which the governor detailed in an 11 a.m speech Thursday, will increase the standard deduction on Delaware income tax by 75% to $5,700 ($11,400 filing jointly) from $3,250 ($6,500 ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee
A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
After going up in smoke in 2022, a renewed effort to legalize marijuana in Delaware
Last year’s roller-coaster ride that ultimately saw Delaware once again fail to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana led some advocates to predict the quest was dead until at least 2025. That’s when Gov. John Carney, the staunchest foe and biggest impediment, leaves office. But with more progressives winning...
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal law to disclose donors...
WHSV
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
baltimorebrew.com
Don’t fall for the happy talk on the Bay: the EPA, Maryland’s governors and other leaders have failed us
A disgusted former state senator decries blown deadlines and lack of enforcement that’s left Chesapeake Bay nearly as polluted as it was 40 years ago. [OP-ED] At a carefully orchestrated annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bay state governors agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate – read “abandon” – the much celebrated Chesapeake cleanup plan.
WTOP
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
4 Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper,...
Maryland lawmaker fighting to make sure genetic testing won't impact insurance coverage
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Could your DNA be used against you? Genetic testing has helped us find ancestors and potential health risks, but could that information cost you? That’s a fear that one Maryland lawmaker wants to stop. Whether it’s a “23 and Me” or doctor-ordered genetic test, the...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Newly minted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is stocking his executive staff of advisors, mediators, and policy experts with political veterans and loyal allies. Unlike department secretaries, the Democrat’s top staffers won’t need to be confirmed by the state Senate. But they have some...
Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
There remains a lack of oversight at the Maryland Department of Public Services and Correctional Services when it comes for caring for the well-being... The post Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services appeared first on Maryland Matters.
