Delaware State

WHYY

Lawmakers appeal ruling on legality of impeaching Philly DA

Republican state lawmakers on Thursday filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, hoping to preserve elements of their impeachment case against an elected progressive Philadelphia prosecutor. The appeal asks the state’s highest court to review last month’s decision regarding the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment and trial of Democratic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Gov. Carney outlines $7.2 billion spending plan in Delaware

Delaware’s government would spend $7.2 billion next fiscal year — prioritizing raises for teachers and other education initiatives, adding affordable housing, creating jobs and improving roads, and investing in clean water and other environmental programs — under a budget Gov. John Carney proposed Thursday. Carney, entering his...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Construction exec: Mini-Bond will hurt non-union, minorities

A Delaware construction executive says that Senate Bill 35, scheduled to be heard today in the House  will effectively block non-union contractors from state contracts. Edward J. Capodanno, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Delaware says a bill to add 17 projects to this year’s Bond and Capital Improvements funding, will hurt the more than 500 members ABC represents. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers

Cutting straight to the “what does it mean to me” point: Gov. John Carney’s $5.5 billion budget proposal for 2024 will let Delawareans keep more of their hard-earned cash. The budget, which the governor detailed in an 11 a.m speech Thursday, will increase the standard deduction on Delaware income tax by 75% to $5,700 ($11,400 filing jointly) from $3,250 ($6,500 ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee

A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law

The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal law to disclose donors...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHSV

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Don’t fall for the happy talk on the Bay: the EPA, Maryland’s governors and other leaders have failed us

A disgusted former state senator decries blown deadlines and lack of enforcement that’s left Chesapeake Bay nearly as polluted as it was 40 years ago. [OP-ED] At a carefully orchestrated annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bay state governors agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate – read “abandon” – the much celebrated Chesapeake cleanup plan.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
MARYLAND STATE
WHYY

4 Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHYY

WHYY

