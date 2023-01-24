“Jeff,” the informal name of the giant ground sloth skeleton in the Orton Geological Museum, is one of Ohio State’s most distinctive and recognizable images. Viewed by >25,000 visitors annually, it is one of the most impactful teaching and outreach tools in the Orton Museum, although few know the skeleton’s backstory, or its significance in the annals of science. Click here to learn part of that story.

