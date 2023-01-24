Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
coinchapter.com
Meme Coin Update: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Bearish Pattern, While DOGE Price Forms Bullish Wedge
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have formed technical patterns that forecast opposing fortunes for the tokens. While DOGE price formed a bullish wedge pattern, SHIB price is moving inside a bearish descending triangle pattern. The strong crypto market recovery in 2023...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
msn.com
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin dictates crypto fund flow as on-chain data suggest BTC’s worst may be…
The king coin beat other cryptocurrencies per digital asset investments in the past week. Despite hitting $23,000 on-chain data suggested that there could be a further BTC uptick. Following a week full of swings and a weekend of greens, Bitcoin [BTC] dominated other assets per the crypto fund inflow, CoinShares...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
theblock.co
Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water
Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
What Will Be The Price Of Bitcoin In 2030?
Bitcoin is the legendary crypto that came into being back in January 2009. Since its inception, it has seen ups and downs as far as its price fluctuation is concerned. In the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin’s price saw a massive surge as it reached $64,000. By November 2021, the value of the token was $68,000. But don’t be too happy. This upward movement was stalled, and in January 2022, the price fell to $35,000 and, a year later, hovers around $22,000 in January 2023.
franknez.com
What is Going on with AMC’s Preferred Equity (APE)?
AMC’s Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) is up +50% this year-to-date after coming down more than -70% in the past year. Talks have surfaced about a possible conversion of APE shares back to AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) common stock. APE served as a liquidity tool to supply the movie theatre chain with...
dailyhodl.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors To Stay Away From Crypto, Says Bitcoin Not a Hedge ‘Against Anything’
CNBC host Jim Cramer is once again warning investors to stay away from crypto assets and Bitcoin (BTC), instead saying they should opt for gold. In a new update, the host of Mad Money says that the top digital asset by market cap’s latest price bounce hasn’t convinced him of its legitimacy.
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
We're Only Human: Wicked Market Swings, Flurry Of Halts Caused By NYSE Employee Error
The New York Stock Exchange was forced to halt more than 200 stocks in early trading Tuesday in what was previously said to be a technical error. As it turns out, someone just fat fingered a switch. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg TV report, the chaos has been traced...
franknez.com
AMC Stock is Up +40% This Year: What it Means for Shorts
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is up more than +40% this year-to-date. New developments this year may send share prices rising throughout 2023. Streaming giants have figured out that the theatrical experience is key to their long-term success. AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron praised Disney for scheduling Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’...
NYSE glitch traced back to employee who left backup system running, report says
An NYSE glitch was caused by a staffer in the exchange's Chicago data center, per Bloomberg. The employee failed to properly shut down the disaster-recovery system, sources said. The glitch affected more than 250 companies and caused double-digit swings for some share prices. A glitch on the New York Stock...
coinjournal.net
Opportunity, or trap? Glassnode on Bitcoin price outlook
Bitcoin’s rally from December lows after the FTX collapse surprised many investors, Glassnode says in its weekly report. Bitcoin could see further upside but a fresh buy signal is likely at prices around $28.3k. Selling pressure above $23.3k is more likely given short-term holders and miner push for exit...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Continues to Feast on Tesla Shares
Tesla is the No. 3 holding in her flagship Ark Innovation ETF, trailing only Exact Sciences and Zoom Video Communications.
