Bitcoin is the legendary crypto that came into being back in January 2009. Since its inception, it has seen ups and downs as far as its price fluctuation is concerned. In the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin’s price saw a massive surge as it reached $64,000. By November 2021, the value of the token was $68,000. But don’t be too happy. This upward movement was stalled, and in January 2022, the price fell to $35,000 and, a year later, hovers around $22,000 in January 2023.

