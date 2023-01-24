ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin dictates crypto fund flow as on-chain data suggest BTC’s worst may be…

The king coin beat other cryptocurrencies per digital asset investments in the past week. Despite hitting $23,000 on-chain data suggested that there could be a further BTC uptick. Following a week full of swings and a weekend of greens, Bitcoin [BTC] dominated other assets per the crypto fund inflow, CoinShares...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
Charlotte Observer

What Will Be The Price Of Bitcoin In 2030?

Bitcoin is the legendary crypto that came into being back in January 2009. Since its inception, it has seen ups and downs as far as its price fluctuation is concerned. In the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin’s price saw a massive surge as it reached $64,000. By November 2021, the value of the token was $68,000. But don’t be too happy. This upward movement was stalled, and in January 2022, the price fell to $35,000 and, a year later, hovers around $22,000 in January 2023.
franknez.com

What is Going on with AMC’s Preferred Equity (APE)?

AMC’s Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) is up +50% this year-to-date after coming down more than -70% in the past year. Talks have surfaced about a possible conversion of APE shares back to AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) common stock. APE served as a liquidity tool to supply the movie theatre chain with...
franknez.com

AMC Stock is Up +40% This Year: What it Means for Shorts

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is up more than +40% this year-to-date. New developments this year may send share prices rising throughout 2023. Streaming giants have figured out that the theatrical experience is key to their long-term success. AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron praised Disney for scheduling Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’...
coinjournal.net

Opportunity, or trap? Glassnode on Bitcoin price outlook

Bitcoin’s rally from December lows after the FTX collapse surprised many investors, Glassnode says in its weekly report. Bitcoin could see further upside but a fresh buy signal is likely at prices around $28.3k. Selling pressure above $23.3k is more likely given short-term holders and miner push for exit...

