Amherst, MA

umassathletics.com

Men’s Hoops Welcomes In Duquesne For Leaman Legacy Game Saturday

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 21 Massachusetts (12-8 Overall, 3-5 Atlantic 10) vs. Duquesne (14-7 Overall, 4-4 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Saturday, Jan. 28 | 4 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. | Mullins Center. Tickets Tickets. Watch NESN+ | ESPN+. Instagram UMass Basketball. Facebook UMass...
AMHERST, MA
Tennis Falters In Season Opener Against Boston College, 7-0

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – University of Massachusetts tennis returned to the courts for the 2023 spring season, falling 7-0 to Boston College on Saturday evening. It marked the first dual match for the Minutewomen on the season, while the Eagles improved to 4-1 overall with the victory. BC picked up...
AMHERST, MA
Women's Basketball Heads To Duquesne On Sunday

University of Massachusetts Women's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 21 Massachusetts (16-4, 6-1 A-10) at Duquesne (14-7, 4-4 A-10) Date // Time Sunday, Jan. 29 // 2 p.m. Location Pittsburgh, Pa. // UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Watch ESPN+. Stream ESPN+. Live Statistics LiveStats. Game Notes Massachusetts | Duquesne. Social Media.
PITTSBURGH, PA

