KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Gov. Lombardo wants to cut taxes, requests 12% raise for state workers
During his first State of the State speech, Gov. Joe Lombardo said he wants to cut taxes for businesses and residents. He also said that he wants to make sure that no one time surplus money from the federal government went to funding reoccurring programs. Lombardo also suggested suspending the...
mynews4.com
State of economy: National recession likely, but northern Nevada ready to weather storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local economic experts said although a national recession is likely in 2023, northern Nevada will weather the storm better than other regions because of its more diversified economy. The forecast from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's (EDAWN) annual State...
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
Nevada Appeal
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada
The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
nevadacurrent.com
Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work
Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
Nevada’s New Governor Vilified Lobbyist’s Influence in COVID Lab Scandal, Then Asked Him to Help With Budget
Gov. Joe Lombardo once called his predecessor’s support of an error-prone COVID-19 testing lab the “biggest scandal in our history” but then brought in the lobbyist who pulled strings to get that lab licensed to help prepare his state budget.
Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes. Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism. Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
mynews4.com
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments
• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
