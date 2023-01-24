ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
Nevada Appeal

Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada

The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
nevadacurrent.com

Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work

Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
thenevadaindependent.com

Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
The Associated Press

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes. Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism. Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.
mynews4.com

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments

• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
