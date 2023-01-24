Read full article on original website
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
Millionaires Stay for Free in the Most Expensive Hotel Room in the US
How much would you be willing to shell out for a hotel room? As it turns out, if you’ve got an Amex Black Card, your answer may not even matter. The most expensive hotel suite in the continental U.S., per a new report from Travel Noire, is located in none other Sin City at Palms Casino Resort. A behemoth of a hotel room, the Empathy Suite is a 9,156-square-foot, two-floor room with a private 13-seat bar, movie theater, fitness rooms, hot tub, spa with massage rooms, private swimming pool, two (predictably sizable) bedrooms and panoramic views of Las Vegas that probably don’t suck.
Las Vegas’ 1st Cannabis-Friendly Hotel To Open Spring ’23
Over the years, various states have legalized recreational marijuana use. With that, cannabis tourism has become a “thing,” with lodging and entertainment entities advertising being “420-friendly” (read: they won’t stop or discourage guests from possessing or consuming marijuana). Some entities go even further, with complete...
Marriott CEO Has Bad News for Your Summer Vacation
"We're quite bullish," Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says of the coming summer.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
ABC News
Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023
For the past couple of years, hotel and airline loyalty programs have extended elite status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023, that’s coming to an end. A tsunami of downgrades will wipe out some travelers’ elite status because pandemic-era offers are expiring and loyalty programs are upping the qualification requirements.
Revealed: the world’s most secret hotels
The world’s best kept hotel secrets are set to be revealed in a a new Channel 4 series. World’s Most Secret Hotels, which starts on Sunday, will focus on the hidden and remote accommodation across the globe, from hideaways tucked into thick jungle to remote island stays. Countries covered include: Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, England, Jordan, Italy, Oman, Scotland, Sweden, The Netherland, Wales and the USA. Throughout the six-part series different secluded spots will be explored, including remote desert lodges and underwater retreats, cliffside dwellings and treetop cabins.Starting in England, the Burgh Island Hotel is located 250...
Bonvoyed! Our Hotel Doesn’t Accept Suite Night Award Upgrades
If you have top-tier status with Marriott Bonvoy, you’re no stranger to the problems redeeming the Suite Night Awards, which are given to those who spend many nights a year in Marriott hotels. In theory, these awards are supposed to provide a fast track to preferred rooms or even...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Planning A Vacation In Canada? Find Out If You Need A Visa
While different rules apply to varying nationalities, planning a trip to Canada has become much easier. In fact, due to a series of convenient online tools, applying for a visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) can be done on the government’s website. Do you need a visa to travel...
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Thrillist
These Hotels Are Offering Over-the-Top Deals for Valentine's Day
This Valentine's Day, show the lover(s) in your life an ultra romantic experience by booking a stay at a hotel that excels at it. The American Hotel & Lodging Association just highlighted some hotels across the US that will have ultra special romance programming for February 14. Below are eight hotels that promise to offer great package deals whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a spicy staycation.
Saudia Arabia’s New Multi-Billion-Dollar Airline Hit By Departure Of Key Executive Just Months Before Launch
A new multi-billion-dollar airline which is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in an attempt to transform the Kingdom’s tourism industry and take on the likes of Emirates and Qatar Airways has suffered a major setback after the sudden departure of its new chief executive. Tony...
Mega Marriott Promo – Double Elite Nights + 1000 bonus points per night
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
An ultra-luxury Orient Express superyacht featuring a 15,000-square-foot presidential suite will set sail in 2026. Take a look.
Orient Express Silenseas will feature 54 suites, including two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a speakeasy bar.
Hotels Magazine
Marriott CEO calls for U.S. to cut down on visa wait times
The CEO of Marriott International is calling on the U.S. federal government to cut down wait times for first-time visa applicants, which he said would help spur the country’s economy. On stage during an annual meeting run by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tony Capuano said the delays in...
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to Mexico
Mexico weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than most countries and continues to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2023. In addition to being easily accessed from the U.S., Canada, Latin and South America and even Europe, Mexico offers travelers a wide variety of unique experiences, from quintessential worry-free beach getaways in areas like Cancun and the Riviera Maya to world-class golf, whale watching and rejuvenating spa treatments in places like Los Cabos. Visitors will also want to explore Mexico's vibrant capital city in Mexico City and make some new friends in the LGBTQ-friendly Puerto Vallarta.
hotelnewsme.com
TCA GROUP OF COMPANIES PARTNERS WITH SOFT LIVING FOR EXCLUSIVE MIDDLE EAST REPRESENTATION SERVICES
TCA (Travel Connections Arabia), part of the TCA Group of Companies, has announced a new partnership with Soft Living to represent two of their luxury properties, The Hotel Byron and Hotel Plaza e de Russie, in the GCC region. TCA is a leading global sales and marketing outsourcing agency for the Middle East’s luxury hospitality, tourism, and travel industry.
Inside the Wild New Hotel Where Beyoncé Just Performed in Dubai
Everything glittered this weekend at the unveiling of long-anticipated resort Atlantis The Royal, from the golden toothbrushes in the room’s vanity kit to a mesmerizing performance by Beyoncé. Over a thousand celebrities and special guests from around the world arrived in Dubai to attend the exclusive, invite-only grand reveal of the city’s newest ultra-luxury resort. Those not physically present likely couldn’t escape its rooftop parties and mind-blowing concerts across Instagram and TikTok during the three-day event, which was padded with luxe experiences like bites prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. The main event was Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2018, and a fireworks show to the beats of electronic house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.
