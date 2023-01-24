ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey

A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

New York Man Arrested by Township Police for Wawa Robbery Incident

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Bordentown Township Police have arrested a New York man for a robbery incident that took place at a Township Wawa on Wednesday morning, the Department announced.  Alberto Silva-Navarrete, 22, of East 102nd Street in New York, NY, was arrested and charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that took place on Wednesday, January 25 at about 11:44AM at Wawa, located at 237 Route 130.  A Wawa customer told police that he saw Silva-Navarrete remove a gas nozzle from the customer's car and fill a water bottle in his hand with gas. When the customer confronted him, Silva-Navarrete lifted his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he had a gun.  Silva-Navarrete fled Wawa on foot but was apprehended by Bordentown Township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road. No gun was found on Silva-Navarrete.  Silva-Navarrete was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing and is considered innocent until proven guilty.  The Bordentown Township Police Department's investigation was led by Ptl. Harris. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

