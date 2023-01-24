BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Bordentown Township Police have arrested a New York man for a robbery incident that took place at a Township Wawa on Wednesday morning, the Department announced. Alberto Silva-Navarrete, 22, of East 102nd Street in New York, NY, was arrested and charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that took place on Wednesday, January 25 at about 11:44AM at Wawa, located at 237 Route 130. A Wawa customer told police that he saw Silva-Navarrete remove a gas nozzle from the customer's car and fill a water bottle in his hand with gas. When the customer confronted him, Silva-Navarrete lifted his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he had a gun. Silva-Navarrete fled Wawa on foot but was apprehended by Bordentown Township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road. No gun was found on Silva-Navarrete. Silva-Navarrete was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing and is considered innocent until proven guilty. The Bordentown Township Police Department's investigation was led by Ptl. Harris.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO