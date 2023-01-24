Read full article on original website
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
South Jersey Man Thought He Was Chatting With Teenage Girl: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been arrested and charged with seeking a sexual encounter with an underage girl, authorities said. Hazleton Newman, 31, of Chatsworth, was charged with luring, child endangerment and attempted sexual assault on a minor, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation revealed that...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey
A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
New York Man Arrested by Township Police for Wawa Robbery Incident
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Bordentown Township Police have arrested a New York man for a robbery incident that took place at a Township Wawa on Wednesday morning, the Department announced. Alberto Silva-Navarrete, 22, of East 102nd Street in New York, NY, was arrested and charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that took place on Wednesday, January 25 at about 11:44AM at Wawa, located at 237 Route 130. A Wawa customer told police that he saw Silva-Navarrete remove a gas nozzle from the customer's car and fill a water bottle in his hand with gas. When the customer confronted him, Silva-Navarrete lifted his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he had a gun. Silva-Navarrete fled Wawa on foot but was apprehended by Bordentown Township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road. No gun was found on Silva-Navarrete. Silva-Navarrete was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing and is considered innocent until proven guilty. The Bordentown Township Police Department's investigation was led by Ptl. Harris.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say
A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
$25,500 Heroin Bust In Robbinsville Warehouse Parking Lot
January 27, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area has culminated with one…
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
Family Raises Money For South Jersey Man Shot By Police
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
