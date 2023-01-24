ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
MISSOURI STATE
Bay News 9

Immigration lawyer: Cuban migrants 'very desperate' to make it to U.S.

The surge in migrants crossing the southern border from Mexico into the U.S. has garnered a lot of attention, but the U.S. Coast Guard says the number trying to enter illegally by sea is increasing as well. In the last three months, the Coast Guard picked up nearly 5,000 Cubans...
americanmilitarynews.com

Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
ABC News

396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Surge in illegal immigration from Cuba, Haiti to Florida continues

(The Center Square) – In the first three months of fiscal 2023, U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District-Southeast crew apprehended and repatriated a record number of Haitians and Cubans attempting to illegally enter Florida by sea. In the first three months of fiscal 2023, the Coast Guard apprehended 1,766 Haitians and 5,183 Cubans, it reported. This is after a record 7,175 Haitians and 6,182 Cubans were apprehended in fiscal 2022. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
watchers.news

Very deep M6.4 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

A very deep earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit Santiago del Estero, Argentina at 18:37 UTC on January 24, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 601 km (373.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 584 km (362.9 miles). The same area was hit...
The Associated Press

Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea, delivered partly in Spanish, for an end to widening violence in Peru over demands for the resignation of the country’s president. Addressing some 15,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly appearance at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy