ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
americanmilitarynews.com

Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’

Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
MATAWAN, NJ
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
The Associated Press

Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He also pardoned three...
COLUMBUS, OH
Narcity

A Pigeon Wearing A Tiny 'Backpack' Carrying Meth Was Caught In A BC Prison Yard

A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught in a B.C. prison yard wearing a homemade backpack full of crystal meth. Apparently, it wasn't easy actually catching the bird, and it took officers a good amount of time to corner the pigeon, confiscate the drugs and let it fly free. John Randle, the...
hstoday.us

Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Facing Up to Life in Prison Following Jury Verdict

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Pigeon wearing backpack of crystal meth detained by Canadian prison

It was a bad coo-urier. A pigeon was detained last month in a Canadian jail after it was discovered to be carrying a backpack that contained crystal meth, the Globe and Mail reported over the weekend. The bird was found and later captured at the Pacific Institution correctional facility near Vancouver after officers noticed the high-flying fowl and its cargo. “My initial reaction was shock because of all the advancements in technology and the number of drones we’ve seen,” said John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. “The fact that it’s tied to a pigeon is abnormal.” According to...
HipHopDX.com

El DeBarge Charged With Drugs & Weapon Possession Following Gas Station Arrest

El DeBarge has been arrested and hit with several charges including drugs and weapon possession after being stopped at a gas station in Burbank, California. According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (January 10), the run-in occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 8) when officers noticed expired tags on the singer’s car while passing by. As they approached, they reportedly saw an expandable metal baton in plain sight in the car as well.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy