Related
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
WYFF4.com
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
americanmilitarynews.com
Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’
Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
43 charged in drug ring run by SC inmates, connected to Mexican cartels
Inmates used contraband cellphones to conspire with accomplices, cartel members to traffic methamphetamine to the Upstate, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He also pardoned three...
Narcity
A Pigeon Wearing A Tiny 'Backpack' Carrying Meth Was Caught In A BC Prison Yard
A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught in a B.C. prison yard wearing a homemade backpack full of crystal meth. Apparently, it wasn't easy actually catching the bird, and it took officers a good amount of time to corner the pigeon, confiscate the drugs and let it fly free. John Randle, the...
hstoday.us
Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Facing Up to Life in Prison Following Jury Verdict
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
A dark web drug trafficker gave the FBI a roadmap to his clients after they found his journal in a trash can. It was labeled 'Please Don't Touch!'
The FBI was investigating a vendor selling oxycodone pills on the darknet under several monikers, including "TrustedTraphouse," court records state.
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
Pigeon wearing backpack of crystal meth detained by Canadian prison
It was a bad coo-urier. A pigeon was detained last month in a Canadian jail after it was discovered to be carrying a backpack that contained crystal meth, the Globe and Mail reported over the weekend. The bird was found and later captured at the Pacific Institution correctional facility near Vancouver after officers noticed the high-flying fowl and its cargo. “My initial reaction was shock because of all the advancements in technology and the number of drones we’ve seen,” said John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. “The fact that it’s tied to a pigeon is abnormal.” According to...
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
This 'Cryptoqueen' scammed investors out of $4 billion, the FBI says. Then she boarded a plane and disappeared
Ruja Ignatova launched her cryptocurrency OneCoin with bold statements like, "In two years, nobody will speak about bitcoin anymore." Investors around the world flooded her with cash, but as OneCoin collapsed under criminal investigations, she boarded a flight to Greece and vanished.
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez. Not only were criminals...
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
HipHopDX.com
El DeBarge Charged With Drugs & Weapon Possession Following Gas Station Arrest
El DeBarge has been arrested and hit with several charges including drugs and weapon possession after being stopped at a gas station in Burbank, California. According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (January 10), the run-in occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 8) when officers noticed expired tags on the singer’s car while passing by. As they approached, they reportedly saw an expandable metal baton in plain sight in the car as well.
