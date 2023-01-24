Read full article on original website
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
Should You Leave Your Heat On All Day or Turn It Off? Which is Cheaper?
Should you turn your heat off during the day or leave it on low? Here's what to know.
What does it take to go solar and is it worth the investment?
MIAMI - So, with higher electric bills, does it make sense to go solar? One South Florida homeowner is betting on it for the long run. "I'm all about saving energy," said Rosetta Hernandez, who does several loads of laundry a week. A year ago she made a substantial change to her house and her life, she installed 24 solar panels.Now, everything in the house is running on solar panels. "I typically do at least four loads of laundry a week, sometimes five." She said laundry and hot water would spike up her bill (before solar). Now, she rellies on her...
What is the purpose of colored balls hanging on power lines?
Have you noticed colored balls strung across electric wires?. These brightly colored spheres are called marker balls, and they are visibility balls that indicate power lines to enable low-flying aircraft to avoid electric lines. They are also called visibility makers because of the purpose they serve.
Does Turning Your Thermostat Down When You’re Not Home Actually Save Money?
Heating costs this winter are ridiculously high, so we're all trying to find ways to help save some money on that bill. There's great debate among New Englanders about just how legitimate one method of trying to save money is. I have a Google Nest Thermostat to help with our...
CNET
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
Cult of Mac
Prep for emergencies with this solar generator bundle
If there is one thing every person should have in their emergency arsenal, it’s a solar generator. With this HomePower One bundle — which includes a solar generator, a backup battery and two panels — you can ensure your home and devices will stay running no matter the situation.
Egg Prices Are Through the Roof, and Independent Farmers Are Furious Over Apparent ‘Price Gouging’
Egg prices have jumped about 60% in just one year, and some lawmakers and independent farmers suspect that “price gouging” is at play. Millions of Americans have felt the effects of overall inflation in recent months. But among all the products and services that are more expensive today, eggs seem to be one of the most notable.
Can You Wash All Your Laundry in Cold Water?
Ask people how to do laundry, and you’ll likely hear conflicting opinions. My mom strictly separates whites, colors and delicates, washing them in hot, warm and cold, respectively. She’d be aghast at the idea of tossing everything in together. My friends with young kids and full-time jobs don’t...
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
CNET
Why Don't We Cover Every Parking Lot with Solar Panels?
If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
Your Gas Stove May Be Killing You. How Much Should You Worry?
The natural gas-powered appliances in your home may be slowly killing you and everyone you love. That’s the bad news. The worse news is this: It’s not clear exactly what you should do about it — if anything at all.
myzeo.com
7 Commercial Solar Installation Errors and How to Avoid Them
The number of Americans using solar panels will most likely triple by 2032. Homeowners and business owners alike enjoy watching their power bills shoot down. People are becoming more eco-conscious over the years as well. Before having panels installed on your roof, there are many things that you need to...
livingetc.com
Can you use a gas grill in winter? Yes - if you know these vital tips from the experts
For most of us, January is the last month of the year that you'd consider heading outside for some alfresco dining. Chilly, bleak, and often rainy, we don't tend to think of it as perfect barbecuing weather, but can you still actually use a gas grill in winter?. Admittedly, you...
Why can’t AvantiGas deliver? We’re about to run out of fuel
I was told by our Liquid Petroleum Gas supplier, AvantiGas, to place an advance order on 3 November, with a delivery window of 7-10 days expected. Two months on, we are still waiting. Our tank is now down to 3% capacity and will run out in the next couple of days. We’ve turned off the heating to conserve supplies for cooking.
What You Should Know Before Installing A Gas Line
Natural gas is a popular fuel source in the U.S. and over half of all homes depend on it for heating. Here's what you should know before installing a gas line.
Nine steps to use jump leads safely as car batteries drained in cold weather – here’s how to stay safe
CAR experts have revealed the nine steps to use jump leads safely as car batteries could be drained in cold weather. As the UK experiences chilly temperatures, motorists should know how to jump-start their vehicle if their battery has been drained. Handily, experts at Road Angel have issued simple guidance...
caandesign.com
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps. Water is a basic need that gets taken for granted far too often. Many people are guilty of leaving the tap running, among other things, and sending precious water down the drain. While you can argue that the water will eventually reenter the supply chain after a trip to the treatment plant, it could’ve been used by others who needed it then.
