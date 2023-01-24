In any field of human endeavour you will naturally find a huge degree of reverence and respect paid to the early innovators in that enterprise. Often these people are the first ones to come up with an idea or concept, but just as often this isn’t the case. In fact, in many cases the real love is metered out to the big personalities, the game changers, the people who made an epoch defining change in a field of iterative effort and were smart enough to shout about it.

1 DAY AGO