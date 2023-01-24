Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
The 'vanilla girl' aesthetic, white influencers and colorism: students discuss
As the end of 2022 approached, social media users saw an influx of lifestyle trends and influencers, such as the "vanilla girl" aesthetic, skin slugging, Scandinavian fashion … and content creator Alix Earle.The 22-year-old University of Miami student amassed 1.2 million followers last December on TikTok with her "get ready with me" videos. As of January 2023, she has 3.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram.But some students notice that, more often than not, influencers of color are unable to experience the same type of overnight fame."It's kind of odd how every few months, there's one white...
Bay News 9
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige among performers announced for Grammy Awards show
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Luke Combs were among the first group of performers announced Wednesday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Also set to take the Crypto.com Arena stage during the event are Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
Noname Pleads With Black Artists To Gatekeep The Culture
Noname is calling for action against white corporations that bleed the culture dry — and she’s asking Black artists to gatekeep. On Thursday (Jan. 19), the Chicago poet took to Instagram, posting a lengthy challenge to her Black contemporaries. She pleaded with the culture to stand against those who have taken advantage of Black art in the name of capitalism.More from VIBE.comAri Lennox To Headline Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis On JuneteenthNoname Apologizes For J. Cole Response Track "Song 33"Noname Responds To J. Cole With "Song 33" “One of the biggest mistakes I believe we’ve made in our struggle towards liberation in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King drops his hot take on cultural appropriation in books compared to banned books
The banning of books has been a huge issue recently, especially in the US. As a result, notable horror author Stephen King has shared his hot take on the topic, especially when it comes to books that were culturally appropriated. King posted on Twitter, where he compared the banning of...
msn.com
Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
Refinery29
Amirah Vann Brings Heart & Depth to Black Women’s Stories in Hollywood
As the open-hearted matriarch Hattie Mae in Tyler Perry’s 2022 film A Jazzman’s Blues, Amirah Vann demonstrates a great tenderness and fierce love to both of her onscreen sons, regardless of the emotional cost. In one scene, after the two young men scuffle on the ground due to a toxic sibling rivalry reinforced by colorism, Hattie Mae runs protectively toward her youngest, the darker-skinned Bayou, to dust the dirt off his clothes. She reassures him, tells him he’s worthy and deserving, and encourages him to ask his crush to a dance social.
Tár: busting the myths the film perpetuates of the all-powerful maestro
Tár follows a fictional all-powerful female orchestra conductor and her fall from the height of her career. Lydia Tár is portrayed as one of the top conductors in the world and the first female conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. The film aims to ask if gender matters when...
guitar.com
Cause & Effects: Is the guitar world guilty of unduly revering past pioneers while ignoring modern day innovators?
In any field of human endeavour you will naturally find a huge degree of reverence and respect paid to the early innovators in that enterprise. Often these people are the first ones to come up with an idea or concept, but just as often this isn’t the case. In fact, in many cases the real love is metered out to the big personalities, the game changers, the people who made an epoch defining change in a field of iterative effort and were smart enough to shout about it.
Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Is Critical History Now Movingly Presented as True Crime
In her scorching book of essays “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote that “White Americans desire to be free of a past they do not want to remember, while Black Americans remain bound to a past they can never forget.” That’s the underlying thesis of Hannah-Jones’ essay collection, of the companion New York Times podcast, and of the six-part docuseries now airing on Hulu (all named after the year that the first enslaved Africans were brought to American soil). The show chronicles the impact of slavery on modern America right up to the present day, in tandem...
