Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE
Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
4,300-year-old Gold-Covered Mummy Discovered in Egypt
Egyptian archaeologists announced a groundbreaking discovery of a 4,300-year-old gold leaf-covered mummy sealed inside a sarcophagus. The remains, believed to be those of a man named Hekashepes, are thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
2,500-year-old pantry — still partly stocked — unearthed during construction in Germany
Archaeologists were excavating the area so a school can be built.
Rare Coins Found In A Dead Sea Cave Offer First Solid Evidence For The Maccabean Revolt 2,200 Years Ago
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - For the first time ever, scientists have found convincing evidence Jews fled to the Negev after a failed revolt 2,200 years ago. Muraba‘at Cave. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority. The Maccabean Revolt of 167-160 BCE was a Jewish uprising in Judea against the repression of...
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
There Are Strong Indications the Lost City of Atlantis May be Buried Under African Desert
This is why people think Atlantis may actually be in the Sahara.
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
Dorothy Eady remembers a past life, living in ancient Egypt after having a near-death experience at age 3.
Dorothy Louise Eady believed that in her previous life, she was a priestess in ancient Egypt and dedicated her life's work to the study and research of ancient Egypt. Dorothy Louise Eady, also known as Omm Sety, was born on January 16, 1904, in London, England.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran
In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
King Tut: The Child Pharaoh Of Ancient Egypt
Pharaohs were the most famous ancient Egyptian rulers, ruling Lower and Upper Egypt for around 3000 years. Ancient Egyptian Pharaohs were not only the highest leaders but were considered to be gods, holding the throne by divine appointment.
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon
Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
