ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

By Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgnfF_0kPsXz8y00

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA…

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

Syndication: The Record

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the sidelines in the second half as the New England Patriots defeated the NY Jets 25-6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on September 19, 2021. The New England Patriots Came To Play The…
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy