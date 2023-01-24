ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool 'On Alert' For Enzo Fernandez Transfer Amid Chelsea Interest

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

The Benfica midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Portugal.

Liverpool remain 'on alert' for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, despite a reported renewed bid from Chelsea to sign the player.

The 21-year-old only signed for the Primeira Liga club last summer but impressed immediately by helping Benfica to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League where they will face Club Brugge.

He then enjoyed a brilliant 2022 World Cup campaign where he helped Argentina triumph in Qatar and picked up the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Despite Liverpool being credited with an interest in the midfielder, it looked like Chelsea were about to sign him before talks broke down earlier this month after the two clubs failed to agree on a fee.

The Blues appear to be trying to return to the negotiating table with a renewed attempt to sign Fernandez but Benfica are insistent that if they want to sign him now, that they will need to pay the full release clause of €120million.

According to Record (via Liverpool Echo ) however, Liverpool are being kept 'on alert' in case Chelsea cannot get a deal over the line.

The Portuguese outlet claims that if the Argentine does not leave Benfica before the transfer window closes, Liverpool could make a bid in the summer.

LFCTR Verdict

The number one priority for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp appears to be Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham .

Whilst it seems impossible that the Anfield hierarchy could try to sign both players due to the potential outlay, should the move for the England international not materialise, Fernandez would offer an excellent alternative.

Chelsea have proven over the past few weeks however a real determination in the transfer market so they still appear to remain in the driving seat for Fernandez.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

