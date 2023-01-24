ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Starting Forward Alex Fudge Doubtful vs. South Carolina

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjqD8_0kPsWIwy00

Florida will likely be without starting forward Alex Fudge against South Carolina as he recovers from a head injury.

Photo: Alex Fudge; Credit: Zach Goodall

Gators starting forward Alex Fudge is considered doubtful for Wednesday's contest as Florida returns home following a two-game road stretch to take on South Carolina.

Fudge suffered a head injury in the first minute of the second half against Mississippi State on Saturday, hitting his head on the hardwood. The Jacksonville, Fla., native didn't return.

Now, as the Gators look to win their sixth game in the last seven appearances, head coach Todd Golden updated Fudge's status.

"Alex is day-to-day," he said during media availability on Tuesday. "I don't think we'll see him tomorrow night.

"He didn't practice yesterday and we'll see how he's doing in a little bit here. We're not going to get him back out there until he's ready from a health standpoint to help us win."

Fudge is averaging 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest this season in 22 minutes per game. Coming off the bench to begin the year before assuming a starting role, taking over for CJ Felder in the late stages of out-of-conference play, Fudge has provided Florida with an explosive presence at the four spot on both ends of the floor, specifically on the boards.

"He's played a lot for us and doing really well," Golden said about the LSU transfer.

In the likelihood he can't go, Golden said he feels comfortable with the inclusion of Will Richard at the four with either Kowacie Reeves Jr. or Riley Kugel at the three. That "small ball" lineup has aided the Gators to find an offensive spark at points in the last two contests.

"Yeah, their ability to guard multiple positions, really anything one through four they can guard, that's given us a big lift in conference play," Golden said.

"The fact that we can play those lineups and be as good as we were previously defensively and pretty damn close to being as good as we were on the glass allows us to play with more space offensively, I think that's kind of a big reason as to why we've been able to get going a little bit."

Florida hopes to get the talented forward back in the lineup before enduring a difficult stretch of highly-ranked opponents over the next two-plus weeks.

The Gators will tip-off versus the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home

At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Phillips has the Florida Gators “real high” in his recruitment

Last weekend, several prospects from the state of Alabama visited the Florida Gators for junior day including a few prospects who made their first trip to Gainesville. 2024 linebacker Joseph Phillips (6-3, 225, Tuskegee, AL. Booker T. Washington) was on campus and enjoyed getting to meet everyone and see what the Gators’ have to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators, Gamecocks Bring Familiar Faces Back to O'Dome

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Brent Wright recalls the exact moment he wanted to make a difference. His hometown of Miami. At a McDonald's. Wright, one of the most important basketball signees in University of Florida history, watched as a young boy struggled to order his food because he couldn't read the menu.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home

The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Lake City, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Middleburg HS soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on January 24, 2023, 21:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIDDLEBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
TAMPA, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy