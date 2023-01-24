ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

By Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ashe Post & Times

NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t make many ridiculous mistakes. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a memorable gaffe late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans laughing. Mahomes took a snap on first down and quickly turned to pass — only to have the football slip out of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
Ashe Post & Times

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks

In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist. Mahomes plans to play with a sprained right ankle and has lost three games in a row to the Bengals, including...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks

Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
Ashe Post & Times

49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured

The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and "move on," ESPN reported Sunday. The report, citing league sources, also says the 39-year-old four-time MVP is well aware of the Packers' feelings about the situation. Financial reasons are said to be the major impetus behind a potential trade, with Green Bay projected to be $16 million over next season's salary cap. Rodgers is due $59.5...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday. LaFleur effectively replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent the last two seasons with the Jets after previously serving as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator from 2017-20. He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos from 2019-21. It was his first head coaching position. ...
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

