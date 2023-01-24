NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Related
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) moves the ball ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the first half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t make many ridiculous mistakes. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a memorable gaffe late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals that left fans laughing. Mahomes took a snap on first down and quickly turned to pass — only to have the football slip out of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Patrick Mahomes blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the first down as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles fans party in the streets, climb up greased poles after team's NFC Championship win
Philadelphia Eagles fans partied hard following the team's NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers. The team is back in the Super Bowl.
Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks
In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist. Mahomes plans to play with a sprained right ankle and has lost three games in a row to the Bengals, including...
Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks
Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and "move on," ESPN reported Sunday. The report, citing league sources, also says the 39-year-old four-time MVP is well aware of the Packers' feelings about the situation. Financial reasons are said to be the major impetus behind a potential trade, with Green Bay projected to be $16 million over next season's salary cap. Rodgers is due $59.5...
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday. LaFleur effectively replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent the last two seasons with the Jets after previously serving as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator from 2017-20. He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in...
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos from 2019-21. It was his first head coaching position. ...
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
