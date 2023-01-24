ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills Coach Sean McDermott After Loss vs. Bengals: 'We Won't Stop'

By Timm Hamm
 2 days ago

For as much success as the regular season saw, the Buffalo Bills playoff run can only be described as a failure.

The Buffalo Bills season ended abruptly and surprisingly Sunday with a home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a bitter end to an emotional, but successful regular season.

But for as much success as the regular season saw, the playoff run can only be described as a failure.

And with failure comes self-reflection.

Bills coach Sean McDermott refused to address questions regarding possible coaching changes during his end-of-season press conference on Monday.

But he did address the failures.

“I’m a big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season, in terms of what you saw on the field,” McDermott said. “And that’s what you have to address. So obviously, we weren’t good enough yesterday, and we need to address those areas and do what’s necessary to get this organization to the Super Bowl.”

McDermott then targeted a specific position for improvement.

“And then you look at the quarterback play, and I thought, we’ve got a quarterback that we feel really good about and should feel good about,” McDermott said. “But we all, myself included, Josh [Allen], and the leaders of this football team, we all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward.”

The sixth-year head coach added that the team doesn't have a quit type of attitude .

“We won’t stop until we get there,” McDermott said. “And that’s the vision moving forward, and we’re all frustrated on a day after loss in the division round, that’s for sure. Extremely proud of how far this organization has come, but not satisfied.”

