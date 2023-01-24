NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Snap Losing Streak; Moving Up?

The Houston Rockets snapped their 13-game losing streak Monday night. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are back in the win column after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night.

The win snapped a 13-game skid, the longest in the NBA by any team so far this season and third-longest in the Stephen Silas era.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockets ' descent to the doldrums of the league has kept them at No. 30 in this week's power rankings.

"The longest losing streak in the NBA this season belongs to the Rockets, which have dropped 13 in a row following an 0–3 week," SI writes . "They lost by single digits to the Lakers, Hornets and Timberwolves despite some impressive individual performances. Alperen Şengün, who double-doubled in all three games, scored a career-high 33 points against Los Angeles, and Jalen Green matched his career-best with 41 points versus Charlotte."

The win is promising, as Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün continue to prove themselves as key foundational building blocks for the team moving forward.

The Rockets hope the victory could parlay into a win streak if things continue to go right at home in a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards (Wed.), Cleveland Cavaliers (Thu.). Then, the Rockets play another winnable game on the road against the struggling Detroit Pistons (Sat.).

