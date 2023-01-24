AMD Announces Ryzen 7000 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle

AMD has kicked off a new promotional bundle, its first for the Ryzen 7000 Series of Zen 4 architecture desktop processors. It's a relatively simple bundle with just one game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can buy any currently available Ryzen 7000 desktop processor from a participating retailer, between now and April 1, 2023, to qualify for the free game.



The Ryzen 7000-series Zen 4 chips have been available for quite some time. We reviewed the Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X in mid-October last year, with the Ryzen 9 7900X review a few days later. More recently, following their CES 2023 announcement, we reviewed the more affordable AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 a couple of weeks ago. All seven Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs, some of the best CPUs for gaming , are eligible for the promotion.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has had bundles for its Radeon RX 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5000 series CPUs previously. Often, bundles are used to entice potential buyers who might otherwise opt for a newer generation part. The fact that we're already seeing bundles for Ryzen 7000 suggests sales aren't as brisk as AMD might like, but then we've already heard that news from other sources, like IDC saying the PC market will decline steeply this year .



If you're hoping for a bundle that involves AMD's latest hardware, you can now check CPUs off the list, but we might need to wait a while before the Radeon 7900 XTX/XT see any such offers. So far, prices and availability are extremely high on the latest gen graphics cards, while we impatiently wait for better values lower down the pecking order.



Looking the Terms and Conditions, there's nothing unusual to see. Just ensure that if you're interested getting the bundle, your chosen retailer is participating in the promo. You might have to set a reminder to do something with any code you get, as the game isn’t going to be available until March 17. While the purchase qualification period begins today and ends on April 1, you will have up to May 6 to redeem any code you receive.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and has been developed by Respawn Entertainment. The new title takes place five years after the events in Fallen Order. You will be continuing Cal Kestis’ journey, and you will benefit from the protagonist’s new skills as a powerful Jedi Knight.



The developers promise an enjoyable cinematic combat system, this time with new lightsaber fighting styles and a sprinkling of Force abilities. As you play through this third-person narrative driven action adventure you will progress your character, gain new skills, develop extra abilities, and get new equipment.



Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor end up running better on AMD's hardware? That remains to be seen. Our GPU guru tested Jedi: Fallen Order over at PC Gamer before joining Tom's Hardware, but that was over three years ago, before the RTX 30-series and RX 6000-series arrived, never mind the latest RTX 40- and RX 7000-series parts. We'll see how the sequel runs in a couple of months.