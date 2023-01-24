Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Santa Barbara County Schools Awarded for Their Exemplary Arts Education
The California Department of Education has recognized three Santa Barbara County schools with its 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award, the County Education Office announced this Thursday. The award recognizes schools that offer at least three arts disciplines (dance, media arts, music, theater, and/or visual arts) during the regular school day and also ensure that all student populations have access to arts instruction.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rocky Nook Park Recognized as Historic
After years of advocacy efforts, Rocky Nook Park in Mission Canyon was finally recognized as a historic landmark at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of four to one. To ensure the park maintains its historic character, any proposed changes, or...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s State Street Master Plan Enters Next Phase
The long-awaited, long-term plan for the revitalization of downtown Santa Barbara has now moved from an outreach and vision phase to the preliminary design phase — complete with a catchy new name, Create State — according to the planning team, who provided a progress report to the City Council on Tuesday.
santabarbaraca.gov
Santa Barbara Expands Services to Address the Needs of Unsheltered Individuals After Hours in the Downtown and Waterfront Areas
For the first time ever, the City will have the presence of a homeless outreach team during the evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the Waterfront. The City will also be continuing its commitment to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the entire City during weekday hours. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a new contract with City Net to provide these expanded services given their proven track record and responsiveness to both the needs of our unsheltered population as well as the concerns of residents, business owners and visitors.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City and County Award Much-Anticipated Arts and Culture Grants
From funky murals on State Street to exemplary performances at the 90-year-old Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara is certainly a central nexus for activity within the arts scene. Behind the curtain, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture allocates and awards grants to various nonprofit organizations, further bolstering the force of the arts as a whole across the city. This January, to our great anticipation, the nonprofits that were awarded grants were revealed, and will continue their valuable work of uplifting the community through artistic expression.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Look at 2022’s Real Estate Market in Santa Barbara
With our New Year’s celebrations well behind us, we take a look at how the local real estate market fared in 2022, compare it to past years, and consider what lies ahead for 2023. First, let’s recall what happened in local real estate nearly three years ago. At the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Farmacy DispensaryHas the Prescriptionfor Personal Wellness
Santa Barbara’s First Recreational Cannabis Store. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Let’s get one thing straight: Despite years of casual cannabis consumption, I’m no expert. But thankfully, and to the benefit of any Santa Barbaran looking to familiarize themselves with the world of weed, Jordan Treece is. I had the pleasure of spending an afternoon with Treece, Senior Floor Lead at S.B.’s Farmacy Dispensary, as he updated me on some of the most recent developments in the cannabis industry.
Santa Barbara Independent
DignityMoves and the County of Santa Barbara Announce the Launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County– January 25, 2023 In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced today the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Independent
Disaster Unemployment Assistance has been Approved for Those Impacted by the Damaging December and January Storms
SACRAMENTO – Californians in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). The California Employment...
Ventura County Reporter
Abortion rights rally draws 300 to Downtown Ventura
A lot has changed since the first time Shane Meserve helped organize a march protesting threats to abortion rights and other issues affecting women during January of 2017. Meserve is Board President of Justice for All Ventura County, a charity affiliated with the National Women’s March that drew an estimated 470,000 people to Washington D.C. the day after President Donald Trump took office. Trump is no longer president, but the three U.S. Supreme Court justices he appointed were critical in overturning Roe v. Wade last year, the landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion nationwide.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
U.S. Postal Service holding statewide job fair
USPS is looking to fill nearly 200 positions in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 open positions.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Amends Land-Use Code in Response to New State Housing Law
Among California’s housing bills to expedite the construction of homes is Senate Bill 35, which has a long list of criteria that allows a developer to get a streamlined approval process without subjective review. To forestall the fallout from missing the state Housing Element deadline next month, Santa Barbara County planning staff spent the winter holidays putting together two additional land-use code sections, as qualifying projects will be able to bypass design review.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Reopens Upper Level, Public Computers, and Seating
The library had closed its doors last summer when it began the three simultaneous projects, which include construction of a new accessible elevator, a modernized staff space on the lower level, and a $5.4 million renovation of the library plaza. In September, the excavation process had progressed to where the library reopened its lobby for limited browsing and pickup service. Then by November, it had expanded its hours and opened an even larger section of the main lobby, including the lower-level Children’s Library.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
City of Lompoc hiring lifeguards at Aquatic Center
The Lompoc Aquatic Center staff says they are looking to hire anyone that meets the requirements to become a lifeguard. The post City of Lompoc hiring lifeguards at Aquatic Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0