Santa Barbara Independent
Abel Reyes
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ryan Bealer
Ryan Joseph Bealer age 33 passed away peacefully after a long fight with brain cancer on December 10th, 2022. Ryan was born in Glendora CA on March 30th, 1989 to Steven Bealer and the late Pamela (Giles) Bealer and grew up from the age of four in his beloved Santa Barbara CA.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
Santa Barbara Independent
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on January 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on August 11, 1920 in Oxnard, CA and was the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Rd. family ranch. In 1939 he met the love of his life, Ardna Mae Isham, and they married on February 3, 1942.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ross Albert Muñoz
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, January 15th at his home. The eldest of twelve children, he attended Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High (class of ’53), and “The High School”—Santa Barbara High School (class of ‘56). An excellent athlete, he joined teams at the Downtown Boy’s Club in baseball, football, and his favorite, track and field. He continued his loyalty and love for his alma mater for the remainder of his life attending sons’, daughters’, and grandkids’ various sporting events wearing olive and gold and adhering to the motto: Once a Don, Always a Don.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rocky Nook Park Recognized as Historic
After years of advocacy efforts, Rocky Nook Park in Mission Canyon was finally recognized as a historic landmark at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of four to one. To ensure the park maintains its historic character, any proposed changes, or...
Coastal View
The 1969 floods
Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Finding Peace and Balance at Aikido of Santa Barbara
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Aikido of Santa Barbara’s students exercise their body and their mind, bringing a sense of peace to self-defense. They are taught that aikido, a traditional Japanese martial art, is not about conflict. “We’re just trying to introduce a kinder, gentler martial art into the community,” said Chris Wong, the dojo’s chief instructor, or sensei.
Santa Barbara Independent
DignityMoves and the County of Santa Barbara Announce the Launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County– January 25, 2023 In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced today the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara.
Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jessica Parsons is a yoga teacher with Down Syndrome in Santa Barbara. She is considered the first female yoga instructor with down Syndrome in the United States. After shutting down her classes for two years due to COVID-19, Parsons is finally back to teaching yoga. Parsons comes from a family of The post Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal
The "Hope Village" housing will provide ninety-four private cabins with beds, bathrooms and Wi-Fi. The post Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Anthony Cunningham: 1955-2023
Anthony Cunningham is remembered as a legendary figure in Santa Barbara, one who was deeply rooted in the African-American community. He was born in Santa Barbara on January 19, 1955, to Mabel and Sam Cunningham Sr. His sudden passing has taken away a community voice of wisdom and understanding, a voice that his friends and family respected and loved. He was a family man with his wife, Melinda; children Anthony Lewis (Shakari), Natasha, Maryeia, Cheroke, Elijah, and Kianna; and grandchildren Judah, Solomon, and Kace. He was the younger brother of the late Sam Cunningham Jr. and is survived by two younger brothers, Bruce Cunningham and Randall Cunningham.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Music, Vintage Film, Modern Relevance, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the imaginary would-have-been world without COVID, the illustrious and challenge-savoring Paris-based Ensemble intercontemporain would have made its debut in the 805 in June of 2020, when the group and its director, composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher, were slated as the central focus of the Ojai Music Festival. Alas, the lockdown intervened and Pintscher did his level best to present a makeshift streaming program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Santa Barbara County Schools Awarded for Their Exemplary Arts Education
The California Department of Education has recognized three Santa Barbara County schools with its 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award, the County Education Office announced this Thursday. The award recognizes schools that offer at least three arts disciplines (dance, media arts, music, theater, and/or visual arts) during the regular school day and also ensure that all student populations have access to arts instruction.
Santa Barbara Independent
Salon Patine’s Gatewayto Follicle Bliss
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. With Chanelle Irabien’s magic fingers pulling double duty — simultaneously putting Pureology Hydrate Superfood Treatment into my naturally curly locks, and giving me the most amazing head massage of my life — all the stressful thoughts of the rapidly accumulating deadlines and escalating pile of unanswered emails went straight out of my brain as the deep conditioner set in.
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January...
Ventura County Reporter
News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023
The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
Santa Barbara Independent
Boosting my Body-Batteryat Regenerate HealthMedical Center
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Zap! Dr. Alexandra Carswell Engle, or Dr. ACE, as she prefers, held my finger and I felt what I can only describe as a shot of low voltage. Not painful in any way, but not something one regularly experiences. I was receiving Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy, or PEMF, at the Regenerate Health Medical Center on the Mesa.
