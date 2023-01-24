Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, January 15th at his home. The eldest of twelve children, he attended Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High (class of ’53), and “The High School”—Santa Barbara High School (class of ‘56). An excellent athlete, he joined teams at the Downtown Boy’s Club in baseball, football, and his favorite, track and field. He continued his loyalty and love for his alma mater for the remainder of his life attending sons’, daughters’, and grandkids’ various sporting events wearing olive and gold and adhering to the motto: Once a Don, Always a Don.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO