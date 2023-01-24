ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Local business owners brave blizzard for Ashe County Best of the Best luncheon

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

WEST JEFFERSON - About 300 local business owners made it through a mixture of snow, ice, cold weather and high winds to make it to the Ashe Post & Times Best of the Best luncheon on Monday, Jan 23.

The luncheon, held at Hensley Hall at West Jefferson United Methodist Church, awarded numerous local businesses for their outstanding service and products.

The program began with an invocation from Pastor Steve Ashley as well as a few brief comments from Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler.

The featured speaker for the event was Andrew Cole, the Director of the Museum of Ashe County History. Following his presentation, award winners were announced by Ashe Post & Times General Manager Teresa Roark-Laws.

The luncheon was catered by Boondocks Brewing in West Jefferson. The floral arrangements on the table were provided by Village Florist in Jefferson and music was provided by Betty Upchurch.

Sponsors for the event included Ashe Memorial Hospital, Joel W. Yates Jr., DDS, Old Barn Winery and Vannoy Properties.

A complete list of award winners and photos will be in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 edition of the Ashe Post & Times.

