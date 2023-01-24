Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Abel Reyes
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ernest J. Pico
Ernest J. Pico born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 1, 1935 passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was the only son of Ernest and Georgia Pico and his family is one of the founding families of Santa Barbara. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters;...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ross Albert Muñoz
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, January 15th at his home. The eldest of twelve children, he attended Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High (class of ’53), and “The High School”—Santa Barbara High School (class of ‘56). An excellent athlete, he joined teams at the Downtown Boy’s Club in baseball, football, and his favorite, track and field. He continued his loyalty and love for his alma mater for the remainder of his life attending sons’, daughters’, and grandkids’ various sporting events wearing olive and gold and adhering to the motto: Once a Don, Always a Don.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ryan Bealer
Ryan Joseph Bealer age 33 passed away peacefully after a long fight with brain cancer on December 10th, 2022. Ryan was born in Glendora CA on March 30th, 1989 to Steven Bealer and the late Pamela (Giles) Bealer and grew up from the age of four in his beloved Santa Barbara CA.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Anthony Cunningham: 1955-2023
Anthony Cunningham is remembered as a legendary figure in Santa Barbara, one who was deeply rooted in the African-American community. He was born in Santa Barbara on January 19, 1955, to Mabel and Sam Cunningham Sr. His sudden passing has taken away a community voice of wisdom and understanding, a voice that his friends and family respected and loved. He was a family man with his wife, Melinda; children Anthony Lewis (Shakari), Natasha, Maryeia, Cheroke, Elijah, and Kianna; and grandchildren Judah, Solomon, and Kace. He was the younger brother of the late Sam Cunningham Jr. and is survived by two younger brothers, Bruce Cunningham and Randall Cunningham.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hyperbaric Healingat Alki Wellness
Dr. Marc Grandle Integrates Pressurized Oxygen Sessions into Chiropractic Practice. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Squeezing oxygen into the human body to promote healing sounds space-age, but the roots of hyperbaric therapy go back nearly 500 years, when a British doctor first pressurized a room to treat lung and stomach problems. It gained traction in the United States during the 20th century, thanks in part to JFK’s late infant son, scuba-diving mishaps, and Michael Jackson’s burns.
Santa Barbara Independent
DignityMoves and the County of Santa Barbara Announce the Launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County– January 25, 2023 In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced today the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Randy Wayne Stabin
Randy Wayne Stabin, 73, passed away January 10, 2023 in Santa Barbara, CA. He was born Nov 4 1949 in Yonkers, NY to Howard and Nell Stabin. Growing up in New York he attended Pocantico Hills, Sleepy Hollow High in Tarrytown, NY and CW Post on Long Island, NY. He was a longtime resident of Warwick, NY before moving to Santa Barbara in 2006 with his new wife.
Santa Barbara Independent
Building on a Legacy
Robert Ooley, Recently Retired County Architect and Courthouse Advocate, Continues His Quest. It’s fair to say that the relationship between Santa Barbara and architecture is, well, complicated. While the architectural landscape here is a rich and diverse one, from elaborate estates behind Montecito gates to Craftsman gems to city-certified variations on the dominant Spanish Colonial Revival theme, Santa Barbara also mandates uniformity and strict building guidelines.
Santa Barbara Independent
Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition
It’s an overused analogy but that doesn’t make it any less true — put your oxygen mask on first before helping others. Before you can truly be there for someone else — whether it’s a partner, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor — (and to continue with the metaphors) your own tank needs to be full. Or at least not empty.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uncle Uncle & Val-Mar Records at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Homegrown band Uncle Uncle celebrates the release of their debut full-length album, Completely Pedestrian, with a unique event at SOhO on Friday, January 27. Hosted by the all-vinyl DJ duo Val-Mar Records, featuring Valdas Karalis and our very own DJ Donny Bru, Uncle Uncle will perform two sets, with Val-Mar spinning nu-disco, electronic harmonies and heavenly dance rhythms in-between, and after the band’s sets.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jazz as Festival Roadshow, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
This just in: the hot ticket item that is Sunday, January 29th’s Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour concert just got a little hotter. The touring project, the Campbell Hall show of which is the first major jazz show of the year in town, is an all-star, cross-generational aggregate, including stellar veteran vocalists DeeDee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rocky Nook Park Recognized as Historic
After years of advocacy efforts, Rocky Nook Park in Mission Canyon was finally recognized as a historic landmark at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of four to one. To ensure the park maintains its historic character, any proposed changes, or...
Santa Barbara Independent
Farmacy DispensaryHas the Prescriptionfor Personal Wellness
Santa Barbara’s First Recreational Cannabis Store. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Let’s get one thing straight: Despite years of casual cannabis consumption, I’m no expert. But thankfully, and to the benefit of any Santa Barbaran looking to familiarize themselves with the world of weed, Jordan Treece is. I had the pleasure of spending an afternoon with Treece, Senior Floor Lead at S.B.’s Farmacy Dispensary, as he updated me on some of the most recent developments in the cannabis industry.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Music, Vintage Film, Modern Relevance, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the imaginary would-have-been world without COVID, the illustrious and challenge-savoring Paris-based Ensemble intercontemporain would have made its debut in the 805 in June of 2020, when the group and its director, composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher, were slated as the central focus of the Ojai Music Festival. Alas, the lockdown intervened and Pintscher did his level best to present a makeshift streaming program.
Santa Barbara Independent
S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’
Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Santa Barbara County Schools Awarded for Their Exemplary Arts Education
The California Department of Education has recognized three Santa Barbara County schools with its 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award, the County Education Office announced this Thursday. The award recognizes schools that offer at least three arts disciplines (dance, media arts, music, theater, and/or visual arts) during the regular school day and also ensure that all student populations have access to arts instruction.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Look at 2022’s Real Estate Market in Santa Barbara
With our New Year’s celebrations well behind us, we take a look at how the local real estate market fared in 2022, compare it to past years, and consider what lies ahead for 2023. First, let’s recall what happened in local real estate nearly three years ago. At the...
