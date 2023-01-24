NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Related
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
Championship Sunday: 10 Intriguing Prop Bets
Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures. BetMGM lists Hurts at +300 for Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+325) of the Chiefs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks
In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist. Mahomes plans to play with a sprained right ankle and has lost three games in a row to the Bengals, including...
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and "move on," ESPN reported Sunday. The report, citing league sources, also says the 39-year-old four-time MVP is well aware of the Packers' feelings about the situation. Financial reasons are said to be the major impetus behind a potential trade, with Green Bay projected to be $16 million over next season's salary cap. Rodgers is due $59.5...
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
Bengals rule out LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa vs. Chiefs
A makeshift offensive line aligns in front of quarterback Joe Burrow for the second consecutive road playoff game on Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals ruled out left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that neither lineman was ready to return from injuries. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, while Cappa has an injured ankle. That means Cincinnati will use Max...
Steve Wilks 'disappointed but not defeated' after Panthers pick Frank Reich
Numerous players went to bat for interim head coach Steve Wilks to be named full-time coach of the Carolina Panthers. The job, however, went to Frank Reich. One day after the Panthers announced Reich as their selection, Wilks said he was honored to be coach of the team. He went 6-6 after replacing fired coach Matt Rhule. "The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God, so did...
Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach
Kevin and Donnie discuss the breaking news with the Broncos becoming the first team in free agency to hire their new head coach: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday. LaFleur effectively replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent the last two seasons with the Jets after previously serving as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator from 2017-20. He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
Syndication: The Enquirer
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first half of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 456
Jets '100 Percent Need to Trade for Aaron Rodgers'
Here's the SI crew on a potential trade of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers interm head coach Steve Wilks during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
