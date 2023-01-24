ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Power Rankings: Magic Climbing After Quiet Week?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 2 days ago

The Orlando Magic spent more time on the couch than the court this past week. Where is the team in this week's power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is feeling recharged after its long West Coast trip and four days of rest.

In the three games in four nights following the team's hiatus, the Magic is 2-1 with impressive wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics.

However, the wins weren't enough to move up in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. The Magic remains at No. 26 in the latest edition.

"Orlando held up at home, as it’s been prone to do this year, and got blown out on the road last week," SI writes . "Franz Wagner’s 30 points and nine assists lifted the Magic to a 13-point win against the Pelicans at the Amway Center. They lost by 20 the next night to the Wizards in the nation’s capital. Orlando is in the middle between the group of teams on the fringe of the play-in tournament and the basement of the Eastern Conference."

The Magic hopes to keep the ball rolling this week with the Indiana Pacers coming to town Wednesday hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak. Then, the Magic faces a Sunshine State back-to-back with the Miami Heat on the road Friday and the Chicago Bulls back in Orlando on Saturday.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

