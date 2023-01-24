ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Sara Scalia's Shooting Slump Snapped After Standout Performance Versus Michigan on the Road

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ed2Jc_0kPsR4ZQ00

Indiana women's basketball senior guard Sara Scalia entered a bit of a scoring drought in late December, but with the encouragement of her Hoosiers, high basketball IQ and strong defensive game, Scalia snapped her slump with a 19-point performance versus No. 13 Michigan on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball senior guard Sara Scalia is officially out of her shooting slump.

The Stillwater, Minnesota native and Golden Gopher transfer has always been known for tearing it up beyond the arc. In fact, last season Scalia hit seven threes in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall while wearing a Minnesota jersey.

Fast forward, and the Hoosiers scooped her up putting Scalia into the starting lineup to give the team more depth from three. Then, in late November, senior guard Grace Berger was ruled out indefinitely with a right knee injury she suffered at the Las Vegas Invitational.

Enter junior guard Sydney Parrish. Parrish joined Scalia and company in the starting lineup and put in exceptional minutes. When the time came for Berger's return, Parrish earned the starting spot while Scalia sat the bench. Indiana head coach Teri Moren said Scalia was and is basically still a starter with the talent she has, but Parrish earned the more official start as she's averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLbz4_0kPsR4ZQ00
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) smiles with teammates Mona Zaric (24), Sydney Parrish (33) and Sara Scalia (14) as they sing the alma mater after the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

All players have probably experienced a shooting slump at some point in their careers. There's really no reason other than it being a funk. For Scalia, it started at Michigan State in the Hoosiers' first loss of the season where she scored just four points.

Over the next four games, she would total 19 points and then didn't score any in the win on the road versus Illinois. Scalia's natural talent and maturity to water the drought finally kicked in versus No. 13 Michigan, and her teammates weren't surprised.

"I think we all saw a game like this for Sara coming cause we see how she shoots the ball and how she plays in practice and how hard she works outside of practice on her shot," senior forward Mackenzie Holmes said.

Scalia said she didn't change her shot or anything. She just kept getting more reps in practice and tried to build back up her confidence.

"I got open looks," Scalia said. "That's probably the start. Just staying confident in my shot and keep shooting, and yeah (Monday) it paid off."

In the Hoosiers' 92-83 win over No. 13 Michigan, Scalia came off the bench to score 19 points off of three triples and also a perfect pair of free throws. Going through a shooting slump is hard for a player, but the first game out of it is certainly rewarding.

"It's definitely not easy, but the people I'm surrounded by are confident in me and my game, and I think that's what's really helped me is that they trust and believe in the work I put in to be where I'm at today," Scalia said.

Moren said the good news was Scalia was a force defensively, something the stats don't always show, and understands the high premium Indiana puts on the defensive side of the ball.

"In spite of her having a little bit of a shooting drought, she's been able to still impact the game," Moren said. "We've challenged her to find other ways, and she's really done a great job defensively. That's not something she's accustomed to because she (was) asked to score at Minnesota."

Moren didn't restrict her minutes or anything as her hard work always shows up on the court. Instead, Scalia's teammates and Moren believed she could, and she did.

"We've just continued to pour into her and give her good juice and tell her to keep shooting," Moren said.

Scalia is that player who stays late after practice to work on her shot and get extra reps. Moren said her schedule never once faltered.

"I'm really proud of her resilience and her patience, but also she stuck to her routines, stuck to her plan."

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • HOOSIERS NEEDED LILLY MEISTER Freshman forward Lilly Meister took over for senior forward Mackenzie Holmes when she got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter versus Michigan on Monday. Indiana head coach Teri Moren said Meister did great, and the team needed her in that moment. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA DEFEATS NO. 13 MICHIGAN ON THE ROAD The No. 6-ranked Indiana women's basketball team defeated No. 13 Michigan on the road as six Hoosiers scored in double figures and the team improved to a program best 18-1 start to the season. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS - WOLVERINES MATCHUP NOTES Monday, the No. 6-ranked Indiana women's basketball team will head to Ann Arbor to face its fourth ranked opponent of the season in No. 14 Michigan. How to watch and match details are inside the story. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana

The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISH-TV

IU coach Woodson recovering from COVID, won’t be at Minnesota game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Mike Woodson, coach of the Indiana University men’s basketball team, will not lead Wednesday night’s game because he is recovering from COVID-19, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun reports. The Hoosiers will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. Eastern in Williams...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota

IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Collegiate Update: Southwestern graduate breaks Franklin College indoor track and field record

In just her second indoor college track and field meet, Southwestern graduate Alison Muck set a new 60-meter hurdles record for Franklin College. Competing in the Mount St. Joseph Invitational Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio, Muck (photo) won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.47 seconds to break the old Franklin College record of 9.58 set in 2013.
FRANKLIN, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy