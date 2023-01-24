ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Cornerback Takes Shot At Eli Apple

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

Apple went full troll-mode on Twitter Monday night.

CINCINNATI — Eli Apple did not make many friends on Twitter Monday night . The Bengals cornerback sent out multiple tweets trolling Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, and the Bills for their poor performance this past weekend.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback and Stefon's brother, Trevon, did not take kindly to the targeted tweets.

"How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that. Shit weird," Diggs tweeted at Apple .

Many Bills fans and even Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson did not take kindly to the heart-hands emoji Apple used in one tweet, taking it as a shot against Damar Hamlin.

Apple tweeted an apology to clear up any confusion over the emoji.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

