Iowa State

Steven Davis
4d ago

here is an idea. buy your food and don't get a drink. get it to go and stop by a gas station and get whatever drink you want.

Reply
3
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Elle Silver

Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?

Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AM 1390 KRFO

6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Q98.5

A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?

A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
WISCONSIN STATE

