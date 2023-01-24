ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

El Salvador Pays off Debt Despite International Concerns Over Bitcoin Prices

In a recent thread, Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, announced that they have paid their debt in full. According to his Twitter thread, El Salvador paid $800 million + interest to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The President of El Salvador had some words for international news agencies, including the IMFNews portal. As stated in his tweets of Bukele, none of the major news agencies is covering the story of El Salvador paying its debts.
El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt

El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin City wins architectural design award

El Salvador is the first country that recognised Bitcoin as legal tender. Bitcoin City has been recognised as a sustainable and highly efficient project. El Salvador is building the new city in the country’s East, with clean energy entirely sourced from nearby volcanoes. El Salvador made history when it...
El Salvador Pays Back $800 Million On External Bond Amidst Bitcoin Boom

Accoridng to the latest reports, it seems that El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, said Monday his country has paid back $800 million on an external bond. This managed to happen despite concerns last year the country would default due to its “bitcoin bet.”. El Salvador pays back $800...
