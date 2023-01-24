Read full article on original website
El Salvador Pays off Debt Despite International Concerns Over Bitcoin Prices
In a recent thread, Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, announced that they have paid their debt in full. According to his Twitter thread, El Salvador paid $800 million + interest to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The President of El Salvador had some words for international news agencies, including the IMFNews portal. As stated in his tweets of Bukele, none of the major news agencies is covering the story of El Salvador paying its debts.
El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt
El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin City wins architectural design award
El Salvador is the first country that recognised Bitcoin as legal tender. Bitcoin City has been recognised as a sustainable and highly efficient project. El Salvador is building the new city in the country’s East, with clean energy entirely sourced from nearby volcanoes. El Salvador made history when it...
El Salvador Pays Back $800 Million On External Bond Amidst Bitcoin Boom
Accoridng to the latest reports, it seems that El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, said Monday his country has paid back $800 million on an external bond. This managed to happen despite concerns last year the country would default due to its “bitcoin bet.”. El Salvador pays back $800...
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried to be blocked from accessing or transferring any FTX or Alameda assets
Sam Bankman-Fried denied any role in the recently reported transfers of funds involving Alameda. His lawyer argued that his client had nothing to do with it, but prosecutors said they were skeptical. A federal judge sided with prosecutors and blocked him from accessing Alameda and FTX assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has...
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
Janet Yellen Shoots Down 'The Big Coin' That Could Possibly Solve America's Debt Problem
As the U.S. approached its debt ceiling, the self-imposed limit of the amount of money the country can borrow, Congress remained unable to come to a compromise to keep the government wheels turning. A proposed solution reemerged throughout different economic and political circles: the big, fat, $1 trillion-dollar coin. Before...
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
Janet Yellen shoots down the idea of a Fed-backed $1 trillion Treasury platinum coin to keep the US from a debt default
Janet Yellen has knocked hopes the US could issue a $1 trillion platinum coin to keep out of debt default. The Treasury Secretary told the WSJ that the Federal Reserve wouldn't back the #MintTheCoin plan. The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take extraordinary...
U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report
The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas - Kalkine Media
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Surge in illegal immigration from Cuba, Haiti to Florida continues
(The Center Square) – In the first three months of fiscal 2023, U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District-Southeast crew apprehended and repatriated a record number of Haitians and Cubans attempting to illegally enter Florida by sea. In the first three months of fiscal 2023, the Coast Guard apprehended 1,766 Haitians and 5,183 Cubans, it reported. This is after a record 7,175 Haitians and 6,182 Cubans were apprehended in fiscal 2022. ...
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs.
Haiti's police cannot beat gangs without international force - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday.
