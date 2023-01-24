The brothers who ran the construction-focused Kinsley Companies have died in an avalanche, according to family members.Jon and Tim Kinsley — 59 and 57, respectively — were skiing in British Columbia on Monday when they reportedly were killed during an avalanche, according to family member Patrick Kinsley.Jon Kinsley led Kinsley Enterprises and previously ran Kinsley Construction, while his brother, Tim, was the president of Kinsley Properties, York Dispatch reports. The brothers had taken a backcountry helicopter ski trip, which provides enthusiasts access to more remote and pristine ski routes. On Monday, at around 2:45pm, the brothers were caught in...

