Read full article on original website
Related
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
America's teacher shortage: Are they entitled to higher pay?
As schools strive to return to their pre-pandemic levels, many districts in Arizona are beleaguered by a dire shortage of educators and administrators - a situation that has notably impacted students. This scarcity of qualified professionals has created an uphill battle for academic institutions.
‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it
"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
Loyola University med school probed for alleged race-based internship that requires applicant photos
The Department of Surgery at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine allegedly violated Title VI by restricting its sub-internship program to people of color.
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Phys.org
College student evaluations of teachers found to have another kind of gender bias
A trio of researchers from the University of Cincinnati, the University of Colorado Boulder and Clemson University has found that college students giving evaluations of their professors in upper-level courses exhibited a gender bias based on the predominance of gender ratios of professors in a given department. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Oriana Aragón, Evava Pietri and Brian Powell describe analyzing more than 100,000 student evaluations at Clemson University.
Autism Crisis in America
As the number of children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise in the U.S., America has found itself in the midst of an autism crisis on its hands due to a persistent shortage of funding and resources for individuals with autism.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Phys.org
Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report
British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam, but a professor says he would've only graded the effort a B or B-minus
Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested ChatGPT with questions from his final exam in operations management.
Job-hopping isn’t just a Gen Z problem. Workers have always changed companies every couple of years
The number of years an employee stays at one job hasn't changed much in the past 40 years.
2023 Job Outlook: College Students Should Consider These Recession-Resistant Careers Outside of Tech
In today's uncertain economic climate, it's important to consider career paths that are more likely to withstand recessionary conditions. Here are 12 jobs that are considered to be relatively recession-proof:
Black Americans Can Win A $5,000 Scholarship To Help Pay College Costs
Student debt for Black Americans is often more exhausting for those borrowers than others. Based on new data from the Education Data Initiative, Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 extra in student loan debt than white college graduates. It reportedly takes Blacks more time to repay the loans, potentially straining their overall financial more.
wonkhe.com
Higher Education Postcard – Royal Agricultural University
You do know where Cirencester is, right? Midway between Gloucester and Swindon. There. Saved you a Google. On 14 November 1842, Mr Robert Jeffreys-Brown addressed a meeting of the Fairford and Chichester Farmer’s Club, taking as his topic “On the advantages of a specific education for agricultural pursuits”. Here’s his start, as the Berkshire Chronicle of 21 January 1843 reported it:
AMA
International Medical Graduates Section (IMGS) Committees
Acculturation Committee (on hold) To provide assistance with the integration of International Medical Graduates into American medicine to improve patient care and health outcomes. Help the American medical community understand the challenges overcome by IMGs. Establish awareness as well as demonstrate the diversity brought by IMGs. Identify opportunities to help...
kidsinthehouse.com
Best Courses For Teachers Working With Children
As a teacher, nothing is more important than learning about child development behavior and mental health, ways you can properly support children, and methods to help boost their confidence. With the right courses, teachers can be better equipped to provide the best education possible for their students. Here are five...
Nearly half of children starting school ‘not developmentally ready’ – charity
Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported.This means that some children are starting school unable to eat independently, use the toilet or communicate clearly – but nearly nine in 10 parents believe their children are ready to start school, a study suggests.On average, primary school teachers report that only 54% of children in their Reception classes were developmentally ready for school when they began.Teachers believe the problem of school readiness is “growing”, a report from early years charity Kindred2 suggests, but most parents of Reception pupils say that their child is “school ready”.A survey...
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
Comments / 0