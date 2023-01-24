ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
Phys.org

College student evaluations of teachers found to have another kind of gender bias

A trio of researchers from the University of Cincinnati, the University of Colorado Boulder and Clemson University has found that college students giving evaluations of their professors in upper-level courses exhibited a gender bias based on the predominance of gender ratios of professors in a given department. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Oriana Aragón, Evava Pietri and Brian Powell describe analyzing more than 100,000 student evaluations at Clemson University.
CLEMSON, SC
Arkady Bukh, Esq.

Autism Crisis in America

As the number of children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise in the U.S., America has found itself in the midst of an autism crisis on its hands due to a persistent shortage of funding and resources for individuals with autism.
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Phys.org

Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report

British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
Black Enterprise

Black Americans Can Win A $5,000 Scholarship To Help Pay College Costs

Student debt for Black Americans is often more exhausting for those borrowers than others. Based on new data from the Education Data Initiative, Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 extra in student loan debt than white college graduates. It reportedly takes Blacks more time to repay the loans, potentially straining their overall financial more.
wonkhe.com

Higher Education Postcard – Royal Agricultural University

You do know where Cirencester is, right? Midway between Gloucester and Swindon. There. Saved you a Google. On 14 November 1842, Mr Robert Jeffreys-Brown addressed a meeting of the Fairford and Chichester Farmer’s Club, taking as his topic “On the advantages of a specific education for agricultural pursuits”. Here’s his start, as the Berkshire Chronicle of 21 January 1843 reported it:
AMA

International Medical Graduates Section (IMGS) Committees

Acculturation Committee (on hold) To provide assistance with the integration of International Medical Graduates into American medicine to improve patient care and health outcomes. Help the American medical community understand the challenges overcome by IMGs. Establish awareness as well as demonstrate the diversity brought by IMGs. Identify opportunities to help...
kidsinthehouse.com

Best Courses For Teachers Working With Children

As a teacher, nothing is more important than learning about child development behavior and mental health, ways you can properly support children, and methods to help boost their confidence. With the right courses, teachers can be better equipped to provide the best education possible for their students. Here are five...
The Independent

Nearly half of children starting school ‘not developmentally ready’ – charity

Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported.This means that some children are starting school unable to eat independently, use the toilet or communicate clearly – but nearly nine in 10 parents believe their children are ready to start school, a study suggests.On average, primary school teachers report that only 54% of children in their Reception classes were developmentally ready for school when they began.Teachers believe the problem of school readiness is “growing”, a report from early years charity Kindred2 suggests, but most parents of Reception pupils say that their child is “school ready”.A survey...
sippycupmom.com

A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.

