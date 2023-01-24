Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported.This means that some children are starting school unable to eat independently, use the toilet or communicate clearly – but nearly nine in 10 parents believe their children are ready to start school, a study suggests.On average, primary school teachers report that only 54% of children in their Reception classes were developmentally ready for school when they began.Teachers believe the problem of school readiness is “growing”, a report from early years charity Kindred2 suggests, but most parents of Reception pupils say that their child is “school ready”.A survey...

