TDS Telecom starts building network in Menomonie

MENOMONIE — TDS Telecom began building last week a fiber-optic network that will serve customers in Menomonie.

It's the latest city in the Chippewa Valley the Madison-based company has started making a network to offer high-speed internet, cable TV and phone service to residents there.

"We couldn't be more pleased to make this multi-million-dollar investment and bring a new, reliable internet option for residents and businesses," Drew Peterson, TDS' senior vice president of corporate affairs, said in a news release.

The company has begun burying fiber optic cables in Menomonie and service will become available to residents gradually as parts of the network are built.

TDS has already been building networks in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, and recently signed an agreement to do the same in Altoona. Service has begun in parts of Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls while construction of the rest of the networks in those cities is ongoing.