Menomonie, WI

TDS Telecom starts building network in Menomonie

Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

MENOMONIE — TDS Telecom began building last week a fiber-optic network that will serve customers in Menomonie.

It's the latest city in the Chippewa Valley the Madison-based company has started making a network to offer high-speed internet, cable TV and phone service to residents there.

"We couldn't be more pleased to make this multi-million-dollar investment and bring a new, reliable internet option for residents and businesses," Drew Peterson, TDS' senior vice president of corporate affairs, said in a news release.

The company has begun burying fiber optic cables in Menomonie and service will become available to residents gradually as parts of the network are built.

TDS has already been building networks in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, and recently signed an agreement to do the same in Altoona. Service has begun in parts of Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls while construction of the rest of the networks in those cities is ongoing.

Leader Telegram

ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

