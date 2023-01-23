Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life
The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
Authorities search for Henry County 14-year-old who disappeared 2 weeks ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge police has asked the public to help locate a teen who disappeared two weeks ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 14-year-old Christian Castro, who left his home on Cobblestone Boulevard in Stockbridge on Jan 12th.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
Victim of Cobb County Taco Mac shooting was father of 1-year-old, grandmother says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The grandmother of the victim of a shooting outside of the Cobb County Taco Mac says she does not know why his coworker would shoot him, she told Channel 2′s Michele Newell. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the...
Monroe Local News
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic
Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
Henry County deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing $1,100 from Home Depot twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff officials asked the public to help locate three individuals accused of stealing from Home Depot. Authorities said on Jan. 5th and Jan. 15th, three individuals were seen in a Home Depot located on Jonesboro Road. After they entered the store, officials said...
At least 150 dogs at risk for euthanasia as DeKalb shelter deals with extreme overcrowding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Mentoring program leader says 13-year-old’s death outside skating rink is ‘public health issue’
ATLANTA — There are still a lot of questions about what happened outside a family entertainment center in Southwest Atlanta. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that 13-year old DeShon DuBose was shot and killed outside the Cascade Skating Center on Saturday night.
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
60-year-old shot, killed inside his truck outside Mrs. Winner’s restaurant, deputies say
MACON, Ga — A 21-year-old is accused of shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant on Tuesday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Alonzo Hicks after they said he killed 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin, Georgia, inside his truck outside the Mrs. Winner’s Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave just after noon.
Cobb cancels virtual school option for elementary students next year
There are currently 185 elementary students utilizing the online schooling option.
WMAZ
21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at Macon fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Macon fast food restaurant, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin was shot and killed at the...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/26/23
A Macon woman says she was working alone at Subway when she was held at gunpoint and robbed. She says she was traumatized and fired.
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects rob Little Caesars, other Stockbridge businesses
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for three suspects they believe were involved in robbing a Little Caesars pizza shop in Stockbridge before burglarizing two other businesses in the area. Officers said two of the suspects smashed the front door to the pizzeria located at 1920 Hudson Bridge...
