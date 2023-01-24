Read full article on original website
Grant County man dies in Thursday crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.
Monroeville man dies from Monday morning crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday morning fatal crash. Deputies were called near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Rd around 6:45 a.m. for a single vehicle crash. The driver and passenger were then transported to a local hospital.
Fort Wayne’s commitment to public safety continues as construction begins on FWFD’s new Fire Station 14
Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department announced today that ground has been broken at the southeast corner of Reed Road and East State Boulevard as construction begins on the new Fire Station 14. Fire Station 14...
One arrested in Sunday shooting
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday around 12:30 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting investigation in the 900 block of Columbia Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to the hospital in non-life threating condition. Homicide detectives developed...
Multiple crashes close section of I-469 Wednesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Multiple crashes Wednesday afternoon led to the closure of a section of I-469. At approximately 12:20 p.m. a state trooper was stopped on southbound I-469, just north of State Road 37, for what he believed was a vehicle slide-off. The trooper discovered that it was actually a two-vehicle crash also involving a semi-tractor/trailer, that had left the scene.
Promenade Park Lease agreement with teds Snack+Bar
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners signed a lease agreement with Perry St. Market to Go, LLC d/b/a/ teds Snack+Bar for the restaurant facility at Promenade Park, which is estimated to open with some private events in late spring and then fully open to the public in early May. teds Snack+Bar also operates teds Beerhall and will manage the cafe in the Park Foundation Pavilion inside Promenade Park.
State Police: Approaching winter weather travel concerns
(Fort Wayne, IN) – The National Weather Service has forecasted a winter weather system to begin moving across Indiana early tomorrow morning. This weather system is expected to impact travel in the greater Fort Wayne region from 6:00am (during the morning commute) and continuing through the early afternoon hours (into the evening commute). Predictions are suggesting the possibility for 6-9″ of heavy wet snow across most of northeast Indiana, with most of Central Indiana being hit the hardest.
City of Fort Wayne Street Department plowing update
Fort Wayne, IN (News Release) – Last night, City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews pretreated the main arteries with brine to reduce ice build-up. Once the snow began accumulating on City streets this morning, crews began plowing the priority one (arterials) and priority two (collectors). They will continue plowing to keep the main intersections open. Once the weather system is close to its end, crews will begin salting streets.
