(Fort Wayne, IN) – The National Weather Service has forecasted a winter weather system to begin moving across Indiana early tomorrow morning. This weather system is expected to impact travel in the greater Fort Wayne region from 6:00am (during the morning commute) and continuing through the early afternoon hours (into the evening commute). Predictions are suggesting the possibility for 6-9″ of heavy wet snow across most of northeast Indiana, with most of Central Indiana being hit the hardest.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO