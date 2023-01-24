ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Residential fire deemed accidental, Pitt County releases names of victims

By The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The names of the two people killed in a residential fire near Bethel have been released by Pitt County authorities.

Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in the fire, according to a news release from Pitt County Emergency Services. The blaze took place early Friday morning at 322 U.S. 64-Alt, the release stated.

Jay Morris, Pitt County fire marshal, said last week that the two had mobility issues and died in their sleeping area. A third person escaped without injury.

The release said the fire has been deemed accidental and its cause undetermined. The home sustained significant smoke damage and visible external damage.

Crews from Bethel, Stokes, Staton House and Belvoir volunteer fire departments were able to quickly contain the fire on Friday, Morris said. The residence is just east of Bethel, near Blount Fertilizer Co.

On Friday, Morris emphasized the importance of homes having working smoke detectors.

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

