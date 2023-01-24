ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville police: Mother arrested for arson, child abuse

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

A Greenville woman is in custody for allegedly setting fire to an apartment with her children inside.

Greenville police and Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel said they received a call of a fire at 600 Glendale Court, apartment C24, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. The building is near the South Greenville Recreation Center and a few blocks north of J.H. Rose High School.

No one was inside the residence when officers arrived and no injuries were reported. However, a spokesperson for the department said that the apartment’s resident, Mykia Rena Hardy, 28, told officers she had intentionally set fire to the residence while two of her children, ages 4 and 8, were inside.

Officers determined Hardy had left the residence with her children during the fire, but she returned to the scene later.

Hardy was charged with a count of first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse. She was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center.

A spokesperson for Greenville Fire-Rescue said that the fire had multiple areas of origin and was extinguished within 15 minutes. She said that the fire did not spread to any other residences.

