Tourist's Japanese Vending Machine Food Tour Resulted in Deliciously Cool Finds

By Tamika M. Murray
 5 days ago

By now, you know we love gushing over the cool things in Japan. That country really knows how to do food right. Today’s post showcases the variety of Japanese vending machines.

TikTok content creator @hennashareee shared footage of herself buying food from different Japanese vending machines. Wait until you see what she ate!

So, we’ve all used a vending machine. They’re those convenient machines that offer food and beverages in locations that often lack eateries. Vending machines can save you, especially when you’re on the go. But the vending machines seen in the video are on another level. Her food tour of Japanese vending machines began with a hot coffee for less than $1.00. Next, she tried a banana vending machine. Then she used a popcorn vending machine and a mystery box vending machine. We love that her mystery prize was animal crackers. The last items she received were a yummy sandwich, cake, masks, and a Barbie mirror.

We couldn’t find anything that wasn’t awesome about her purchases. But let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @Rose wrote, “Japan is so advanced, U.S. take notes.” @Caitlin replied, “Not the bananas having pointless packaging.” @Rose Bon asked, “Why can't America have this?” @Anthony Analog wrote, “I'm probably installing a katsu sandwich vending machine in my house after seeing this.” @Klit Doris suggested, “Try the secret burger machine.” @WildAndCrazyDad remarked, “Please make a vending machine series.”

We’d love to see a vending machine series. Perhaps that will happen in the not-too-distant future. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @hennashareee’s TikTok channel. You never know what she’ll see next.

