Read full article on original website
Related
Asia Media
Feb. 6: Join a discussion about the connections between Destination Crenshaw and UCLA
How do you transform a 1.3-mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard into an “Afrocentric streetscape” featuring a walkable commercial corridor defined by public artworks, tranquil green spaces and beautiful storefronts?. Add UCLA faculty and alumni. While that’s a bit of an oversimplification, Destination Crenshaw — a $100-million revitalization project...
Comments / 0