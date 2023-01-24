ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

Portion of Columbia Pike to be closed due to construction

ARLINGTON, Va. — A portion of VA-244 Columbia Pike is now closed due to the Southern Expansion project of Arlington National Cemetery. The eastern portion of Columbia Pike is expected to remain closed until the summer of 2024, however, officials say that detours will allow cars, bicycles and pedestrians to access the area. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to South Nash Street to then further access back onto the intersections of Columbia Pike, South Joyce Street and Southgate Road.
Queens Post

City Council Rejects Rezoning Application for Auto Dealership on Northern Boulevard

The city council rejected a rezoning application last week where the owners of a Northern Boulevard site in Woodside planned to build an auto-dealership. The application, where the developers sought to demolish an abandoned restaurant and build a 2-story Lincoln showroom, was voted down after it came under harsh criticism from many residents who argued that the auto industry was no longer welcome on Northern Boulevard.

