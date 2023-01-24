Read full article on original website
Construction begins in the area of Wellen Park Boulevard
As construction begins tomorrow in the area of Wellen Park Boulevard one lane traffic will take effect.
Portion of Columbia Pike to be closed due to construction
ARLINGTON, Va. — A portion of VA-244 Columbia Pike is now closed due to the Southern Expansion project of Arlington National Cemetery. The eastern portion of Columbia Pike is expected to remain closed until the summer of 2024, however, officials say that detours will allow cars, bicycles and pedestrians to access the area. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to South Nash Street to then further access back onto the intersections of Columbia Pike, South Joyce Street and Southgate Road.
Cuesta Grade and SB Hwy 101 road repairs scheduled
Residents can expect road construction next week as Caltrans is scheduled to begin repairing the Cuesta Grade pavement. Caltrans will be fixing cracks in the number three lane.
Meridian Twp. waives construction rules in hope of finishing Okemos Road bridge project
MERIDIAN TWP. — Township officials have removed some limitations on when construction crews can work on the Okemos Road bridge project with the hope it can be completed more quickly. The Meridian Township Board voted unanimously this week to allow the Ingham County Road Department’s contractors to work on...
New southbound 48th Street bridge to open Monday
The new southbound 48th Street bridge is scheduled to open next week, but first crews will be working through the weekend to get the span ready. Southbound State Route 143 will be closed between ...
City Council Rejects Rezoning Application for Auto Dealership on Northern Boulevard
The city council rejected a rezoning application last week where the owners of a Northern Boulevard site in Woodside planned to build an auto-dealership. The application, where the developers sought to demolish an abandoned restaurant and build a 2-story Lincoln showroom, was voted down after it came under harsh criticism from many residents who argued that the auto industry was no longer welcome on Northern Boulevard.
Construction Begins on $6 Million Revamp of Dilapidated Flushing Playground
The Parks Dept. has started work on a $6 million overhaul of Bland Playground, a gritty park located in downtown Flushing that residents say is in desperate need of an upgrade. The playground, located at Prince Street and 40th Road, will be closed until January 2024 as the entire park...
Eugene wants input on plans for sports fields, neighborhood park at Golden Gardens
As Eugene plans to develop and build out Golden Gardens Park, neighbors and others who use 223-acre park want to make sure the city preserves habitat for wildlife seeking refuge in the ponds, trees and open space. Golden Gardens, at the intersection of Golden Gardens Street and Jessen Drive on the northern edge...
