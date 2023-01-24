ARLINGTON, Va. — A portion of VA-244 Columbia Pike is now closed due to the Southern Expansion project of Arlington National Cemetery. The eastern portion of Columbia Pike is expected to remain closed until the summer of 2024, however, officials say that detours will allow cars, bicycles and pedestrians to access the area. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to South Nash Street to then further access back onto the intersections of Columbia Pike, South Joyce Street and Southgate Road.

3 DAYS AGO