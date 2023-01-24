ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Voice of OC

Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim

While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
franchising.com

Pizza Factory Opens Location in Riverside, CA

Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators Fuel Expansion in Southern California for the Fan-Favorite Brand. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez...
RIVERSIDE, CA
tourcounsel.com

STC Anaheim GardenWalk | Shopping center in California

The STC Anaheim GardenWalk shopping center is a beautiful space that you will love to walk around. Since, it has a great line of stores designed for the whole family, an exquisite gastronomic offer, entertainment spaces, and much more. I recommend you visit it if you prefer outdoor environments. Featured...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA

Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
TUSTIN, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Clemente 2023

The ultimate destination for a beach vacation in California, San Clemente is famous for its white sandy beaches, alpine scenery, Spanish colonial-style architecture, Mediterranean climate, abundant sunshine, rich surfing culture, and laid-back vibe. With over five miles of shoreline, the charming beach town offers an eclectic array of seaside activities,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

