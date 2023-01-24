Read full article on original website
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
2 New Spots to Check Out at The Lab in Costa Mesa
For those who believe pizza and ice cream are pillars of the food universe, two new spots make The Lab irresistible. The post 2 New Spots to Check Out at The Lab in Costa Mesa appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Beachwood Adds Pizzeria to Its Lineup
Beer pairs magically with pizza at Beachwood Pizza & Beer. The post Beachwood Adds Pizzeria to Its Lineup appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Hoots Wings Heading to Tustin
Hoots Wings aims to serve "that craveable Hooters flavor a little bit quicker,"
franchising.com
Pizza Factory Opens Location in Riverside, CA
Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators Fuel Expansion in Southern California for the Fan-Favorite Brand. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez...
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
tourcounsel.com
STC Anaheim GardenWalk | Shopping center in California
The STC Anaheim GardenWalk shopping center is a beautiful space that you will love to walk around. Since, it has a great line of stores designed for the whole family, an exquisite gastronomic offer, entertainment spaces, and much more. I recommend you visit it if you prefer outdoor environments. Featured...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
KESQ
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
UNIVERSAL CITY, Los Angeles (KABC) — A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood remains hospitalized after a stunt accident on the set of the WaterWorld show. According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon performance on Monday. Initial calls reported a possible drowning. “Our thoughts are...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Long Beach (CA) Fire Department Considers Its Boats ‘Best in the West’
Many counties and municipalities have boats. Some have firefighting capabilities; some are for rescues and beach patrols. When your city has more than seven miles of beaches and one of the busiest port complexes in the world, you have both. The Long Beach (CA) Fire Department believes it has the...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Clemente 2023
The ultimate destination for a beach vacation in California, San Clemente is famous for its white sandy beaches, alpine scenery, Spanish colonial-style architecture, Mediterranean climate, abundant sunshine, rich surfing culture, and laid-back vibe. With over five miles of shoreline, the charming beach town offers an eclectic array of seaside activities,...
newportbeachindy.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
