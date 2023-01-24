Read full article on original website
Related
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran
In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
Carnival Cruise Line Raising Two Key Prices (You Won't Like It)
The major cruise lines that operate out of the United States flag their ships in foreign countries. That allows them to avoid American labor laws, including paying a minimum wage. Cruise ship workers are not protected by U.S. laws that govern how many hours they can work or what they...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
'I cried all night': Millions of Chinese lose access to 'World of Warcraft' and other hit games
Millions of players in China have lost access to the iconic "World of Warcraft" franchise and other popular video games, as Blizzard Entertainment's servers in the country went offline after two decades.
Japan On 'Brink Of Not Being Able To Maintain Social Functions'
Japan's prime minister warned that the country was 'on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions.'
No Details on How Many Jobs Hanesbrands Is Cutting
Hanesbrands said it is cutting back on payroll amid fiscal challenges and falling sales. “We continue to operate in a very challenging environment, and we must focus on controlling costs as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” Kirk Savile, senior vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Hanesbrands, told Sourcing Journal. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our company. These are valued associates, and we thank them for their many contributions to Hanesbrands.” The Hanes, Champion, Bali and Playtex owner declined to specify how many jobs would be impacted by the...
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
Why India Is Using Emergency Laws to Ban a Documentary About Prime Minister Modi
The first episode of a new two-part documentary examines Indian Prime Minister Modi's controversial role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Truth About Cars
Norwegian Cruise Ship Company Says Electricity and Water Don’t Mix
Passengers seeking space for their electric vehicles on vessels operated by Havila Voyages out of Norway are about to find themselves left ashore. The company is taking the advice of a risk analysis firm and refusing to board any electric, hybrid, or hydrogen vehicles on its ships. To be clear...
Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it
Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023. The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?. One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.
The USCIS (Citizenship and Immigration Service) - Four Ways to the Jan. 12 Meeting about Making the Test Easier
The U.S.CIS (Citizenship and Immigration Service has said there are now three ways to attend the Jan. 12 meeting at 2 PM Eastern concerning making the Naturalization Test easier.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Professionals Predict Chaos in China
A larger share of freight forwarders and supply chain professionals in 2023 are expecting disruptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the Chinese New Year factory closures, according to research from Container xChange. “There are added and new complexities ahead coupled with Chinese New Year where at one end...
Brazil's Lula proposes Mercosur trade deal with China after EU accord
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions.
BBC
US embassy moves to cut visa wait time for Indians
The US embassy and its consulates in India have launched several new initiatives to cut wait time and increase visa processing across the country. The current wait-time for Indian visitors is 500-600 days. The US mission said its services in India had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a...
Comments / 0