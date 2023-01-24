ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd win

By Morgan Whitley
 4 days ago

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy ( KDVR ) — Mikaela Shiffrin made history Tuesday at just 27 years old with her 83rd win after racing the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, etching herself into the history books as one of the greatest skiers of all time. With the 83rd win, Shiffrin beat Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record .

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Of Shiffrin’s 83 wins, 51 have come in slalom, 18 in giant slalom, five in super-G and only three in downhill. This was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

Vonn was 33 when she got to 82. If Shiffrin continues to compete at this level for many more years, she could set her own standard, which could be well above 100 wins.

“It’s mindboggling, really, when you think about the number of years she’s had this level of performance and at an early age,” said U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic, who also coached Vonn at the end of her career. “She’s a remarkable person and a remarkable athlete. Maybe once in a lifetime you see somebody like this.”

Shiffrin now inches one win closer to the overall record between men and women that is currently held by Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin is just four wins away from breaking that record of 86 victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

