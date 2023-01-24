Read full article on original website
CATHERINE HELEN DARNELL, 92, COLUMBIA, KY
Catherine Helen Darnell, 92, of Columbia, KY passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at T.J. Health Columbia. She was born in Columbia, KY on August 8, 1930 to the late Owen Lee and Lorine Grider Claywell. Ms. Darnell was a member of the Charity Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to...
KATANA WILLOW SMITH, STILLBORN, COLUMBIA, KY
Katana Willow Smith, the stillborn daughter of Brooke Danielle Furkins and Donnell Louis Smith, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. SURVIVORS:. Her parents: Brooke Danielle Furkins and Donnell Louis Smith. 1 sister: Royalty Brielle Smith. Maternal great-grandmother: Elizabeth Graham. Special...
PHYLLIS REEVES SMITH, 82, COLUMBIA, KY
Phyllis Reeves Smith, 83, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 12:45 A.M. at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born May 24, 1939 in Adair County to the late Richmond Buford “Banty” and Alma Young Reeves. In addition to her parents, she was...
Three People Arrested in Columbia on Drug Charges
On Wednesday night, January 25, 2023 the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, CPD Officers located drug paraphernalia, suboxone, and suspected methamphetamine and three occupants were placed into custody. Craig Irvin, 34,...
Head-on Collision in Adair County Results in Both Drivers being Injured
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 3:55pmCT, Adair 911 received multiple calls of an injury collision 10 miles east of Columbia on Highway 80. The preliminary investigation shows that 26-year-old Logan Russell of Russell Springs, KY was traveling east on Hwy. 80 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford passenger car and entered into the westbound lane of traffic, striking a 2012 Mazda head-on that was being driven by 25-year-old Mark Hutchison of Columbia.
Russell County Indictments 1/24/23
A Russell County Grand Jury has returned indictments against three individuals... Scott Swartz, 41, of Adrain, Michigan - Persistent Felony Offender 1st degree. Mario Gomez Batolon, 51, of Russell Springs - Strangulation 1st degree, Assault 4th degree. Ronnie Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs - 16 counts of Criminal Possession of...
Columbia- Adair Boil Water Advisory 1/26/23
A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers from 278-2550 Prices Creek Rd, East Fork Rd, and Bragg Rd. The advisory has been issued due to main line leak. Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply. Therefore, this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before using. This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality. For more information, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.
