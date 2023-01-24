ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?

If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
Six Colorado ski areas could get more than a foot of snow

An extended period of significant snowfall is on tap for Colorado’s northern mountains with six ski areas forecast to receive more than a foot over the next five days. Steamboat will lead the way with 15 inches predicted for Saturday and a total of 36 over the five-day period, according to the OpenSnow forecasting and reporting service.
