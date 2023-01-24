Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?
If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado rural residents facing hurdles to health care get assistance from a program
In parts of rural Colorado, where the cattle and antelope often far outnumber the people, doctors are few and far between. To help fill that gap in health care coverage, the federal government started a program more than five decades ago catering to rural residents, one free checkup at a time.
Fort Morgan Times
Little-noticed change in spending bill is big leap for addiction treatment, Colorado experts say
Tucked away in a 1,600-page spending bill passed by Congress in December are several paragraphs that, Colorado experts say, will open up a key opioid treatment to more patients and shift America closer to modernizing medical treatment for addiction. For more than two decades, health care providers have had to...
Fort Morgan Times
A Colorado woman could be released early after spending three decades in prison for killing her partner
Wearing a green prison jumpsuit with long white sleeves underneath, Robin Farris kept her focus on the parole officers on the computer screen as she answered their questions, sometimes crying as she spoke. She said she doesn’t expect Beatrice King’s family to forgive her for killing the Aurora woman whom...
Fort Morgan Times
Six Colorado ski areas could get more than a foot of snow
An extended period of significant snowfall is on tap for Colorado’s northern mountains with six ski areas forecast to receive more than a foot over the next five days. Steamboat will lead the way with 15 inches predicted for Saturday and a total of 36 over the five-day period, according to the OpenSnow forecasting and reporting service.
Fort Morgan Times
Weather: Wind chills could dip to -15, northern mountains may get several feet of snow
Coloradans are in for some serious winter weather this weekend and early next week. Some areas of the northern mountains could get up to 30 inches of snow by Saturday, and Denver and the plains could see wind chills of -20 degrees Sunday through Tuesday. Starting Friday afternoon, snow will...
