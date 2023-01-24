ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

High School Spotlight: Patriot High School (VA) vs Largo (MD)

By Jam Hines
 2 days ago

Last weekend, Patriot High School (VA), a top ten program in the DMV area, collided with Largo (MD) and its number one ranked player in the state of Maryland. Who were the standouts in a competitive game that went into overtime?

As a part of the Capital Hoops Challenge and NBC Washington’s Basketball Day in the DMV coverage, an exciting matchup between Patriot High School (VA) and Largo (MD) kicked things off. Patriot took home the overtime victory in a 91-79 comeback effort. Let's check out the standout performers.

Cam Ward I 2025 I Largo

It was another outstanding two-way performance for the coveted 6-6 wing as he continues to prove why he is not only the highest ranked player in Maryland, but is one of the best players in the DMV regardless of class. Ward dazzled with a game high 26 points, 18 rebounds (5 offensive), 3 assists, 2 blocks and 4 steals before fouling out with just under 15 seconds left in regulation.

Ward is just a tough matchup with his blend of physical tools, ball skills, fluidity, and feel. He generated defensive events, turned defense into offense, slashed his way to rim scores and cleaned up on easy scoring chances because of his activity.

The playmaking upside and flashes remain something to always monitor with Ward. The opportunity and ability he has to operate and develop as wing handler/decision maker is crucial in discovering what his ceiling can be.

Isaiah Vick I 2024 I Patriot

Vick earned game MVP honors after scoring 21 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and swatting two shots. He was much more involved in the second half, finishing plays at the rim and flashing some self creation ability. I was impressed with the touch Vick showed around the rim, particularly when it was combined with footwork and craft on a post scoop shot on Ward.

Vick shared a tough assignment defending Ward. He relatively held his own with multiple competitive moments between the two and made Ward work defensively as well. Vick’s combination of physical tools, budding ball skills, and touch should continue to draw high major interest.

Nasir Coleman I 2023 I Patriot

Coleman left his imprint on both sides of the ball to help lead PHS to the comeback victory. Offensively, his blend of speed, quickness, shotmaking and playmaking produced quality scoring chances for himself and teammates throughout the game.

Defensively, Coleman utilized those same physical tools to be disruptive at the point of attack and generate defensive events. The biggest play of the game came from Coleman whose passing lane deflection then made free throws sent the game into overtime and drew the final foul on Cam Ward.

Coleman finished with 19 points and a game high eight assists. The only real blemish was his nine turnovers, an area that he’s capable of cleaning up.

Andre King I 2023 I Largo

The 6’1 senior guard was a formidable scoring presence alongside Ward, putting in 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting while adding 5 assists. King knocked down 2-of-3 from distance including a couple of catch-and-shoots working with Ward. The first in a pick-and-pop and the other spotting up off Ward’s drive and kick.

Dezmond Hopkins I 2024 I Patriot

19 points and three made triples for the confident 6’0 lefty guard. Hopkins displayed his multi level shotmaking and shooting versatility featuring catch-and-shoot and pull up threes, a floater and a crafty hesitation move into an and one rim finish.

