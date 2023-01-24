Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens discuss how the Canucks should move forward, a piece of speculation on if the Islanders should bring back Barry Trotz and more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens:

- How should the Vancouver Canucks move forward after the mishandling and firing of Bruce Boudreau? Is Connor Bedard in their sights?

How Do the Canucks Move Forward After Firing Boudreau? (; 18:37)

- Barry Trotz is technically still under contract for the New York Islanders . With the non-rebuilding team not getting much closer to a playoff spot, is it even remotely likely the team could get him back on board as the coach?

Speculating If Barry Trotz Should Return to the Islanders (; 6:29)

- What are the top playoff races and the main bottom dwellers right now?

- They preview the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, scheduled for Wednesday in British Columbia.

Previewing the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (; 4:47)

- And more, so check out the full episode on your preferred platform below.

The Hockey News Podcast: What If Barry Trotz Returned to the Islanders? (; 57:04)

