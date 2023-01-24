Read full article on original website
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats
During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Complex
Video Shows Matt Barnes Spitting on His Fiancée’s Ex-Husband, Getting Into Altercation
Authorities are investigating a physical altercation involving former NBA star Matt Barnes. According to TMZ, the incident took place Sunday outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers game. Newly released video obtained by the outlet captured Barnes getting into it with David Patterson Jr.—the ex-husband of Barnes’ current fiancée, Anansa Sims. The footage appears to show Barnes spitting on Patterson before they get into a mild scuffle. Bystanders manage to break the men up, before they go their separate ways.
Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'
Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
Conor McGregor Accused Of Kicking & THREATENING TO DROWN Woman On Yacht, UFC Champ Denies Allegations
Conor McGregor was accused of assaulting a woman during a yacht party, RadarOnline.com has learned. The female claimed the alleged incident went down in Ibiza back in July 2022 while celebrating the UFC champ's birthday.The woman — who allegedly grew up in the same Dublin neighborhood as McGregor — claimed the 34-year-old mixed martial artist kicked her in the midsection and began punching her after insulting her appearance when she made her way onto the yacht.Even scarier — she said he allegedly threatened to drown her.The woman allegedly told Irish police she "feared for her life." She also alleged she was...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Lauren Murphy fights off corner criticism after rough UFC 283 loss: ‘Miss me with this double standard B.S.’
Lauren Murphy has had it with the reactions to her loss this past weekend in Brazil. “Lucky” made the trip to Rio de Janeiro for a big UFC 283 flyweight bout against her fellow one-time title challenger in the weight class, Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately, the result was a brutal one as Murphy was battered for three straight rounds by the former strawweight champion en route to a unanimous decision loss.
sportszion.com
“They should be ashamed” former WWE star brutally mocks Dana White following brain damage ‘memory loss’ injury in Power Slap
The combat sports community has been inundated with mixed reactions to Dana White’s new controversial Power Slap League. This time, Christopher Nowinski and Brendan Schaub took aim at UFC president Dana White for introducing such a lethal combat sport. The Power Slap League was announced by Dana White, president...
Michael Bisping Reacts To Latest Accusations Against Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Innocent Until Proven Guilty’
Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s latest criminal accusations. ‘The Notorious’ has been associated with various allegations and convicted crimes throughout his life, but a new accusation is arguably the worst yet. A former neighbor of McGregor’s was at a party on his yacht when the former UFC champion allegedly started harassing her and ultimately physically abused her, leading to the woman jumping off the boat for safety.
Ex-middleweight champ Luke Rockhold leaves UFC, will fight on
Citing the need for a new challenge, retired former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, 38, and UFC have parted ways so that the fighter can resume fighting under another promotion.
Conor McGregor’s coach reveals fight he wants for UFC return as Notorious ramps up training for summer showdown
CONOR McGREGOR'S coach John Kavanagh has up to four names he would like the Irishman to fight in his UFC comeback. McGregor is braced for a huge return to the UFC this year having spent the entire of 2022 sidelined. But motivating the multimillionaire fighter to get back into training...
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Recent Assault Allegation
McGregor is accused of punching a woman on his yacht. Conor McGregor is currently facing an assault allegation from a woman who partied with the UFC fighter back in July. According to TMZ, the woman was kicked in the midsection and even punched. Additionally, McGregor threatened to drown her. At...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’
Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irish sports star coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on TUF 22, the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches who didn’t square off at the end of the season.
MMA Fighting
Paradigm Sports CEO Audie Attar releases statement addressing Manny Pacquiao lawsuit ahead of March trial
Manny Pacquiao may be planning a boxing match under the RIZIN banner later this year but his next fight will come in a courtroom. A lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports against the legendary boxer is set to go to trial on March 3 in Orange County, Calif. over an alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit filed back in 2021 was attempting to recoup a $3.3 million payment made to Pacquaio as well as seeking an injunction to stop a fight he had scheduled against Errol Spence Jr.
Conor McGregor given route to shock UFC title fight as he gears up for summer return nearly two years after leg break
CONOR McGREGOR could be given a shock route back to the UFC title by Leon Edwards. McGregor, 34, is braced for a return to the octagon this summer having spent the whole of 2022 sidelined. And he watched on as Paradigm Management stable-mate Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to win...
UFC champ Jamahal Hill had the perfect response to Jiri Prochazka's viral 'I'm coming' video
Within minutes of Jamahal Hill dominating Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 this past Saturday, the UFC’s official Twitter account posted a message to Hill from former champ Jiri Prochazka that went viral. In the video, Prochazka is somewhere in the woods while...
Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski thinks Islam Makhachev is underestimating him: ‘He really thinks he’s going to be way too strong’
Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his lightweight title shot. Next month, at UFC 284, Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. It’s a bout between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and the first one of Volkanovski’s UFC career where he is a sizable underdog, but as the fight approaches, Volkanovski wouldn’t have it any other way.
sportszion.com
‘It’s full immersion’ Conor McGregor reveals new coaching offer from TUF next season
Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated return might be slightly different than fans have been expecting as his long hiatus is seemingly coming to an end. The Irish man suffered a severe leg injury after his fight against Dustin Poirier all the way back in 2021. Now the ‘Notorious’ may be coming...
