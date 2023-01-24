ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATV

Goodness Village provides housing for long-term hospital families

Little Rock (KATV) — Imagine being faced with a life-changing diagnosis and being whisked away to undergo treatment in an unfamiliar city long-term. Goodness Village, a local non-profit is making sure those in that situation have a comforting place to stay while they heal. Kim Burket, Executive Director of...
Arkansas Advocate

Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says

Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
aymag.com

Annual Endure the Dirt Adventure Race to be Held March 11

Beginners to elite athletes are welcome to participate in the Endure the Dirt adventure race which has a mission to raise money to motivate, encourage and educate cancer patients and their caregivers. Endure the Dirt is a 5K mud run that consists of obstacles that are engineered to test your...
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Paula Juels Jones (1972–)

Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge

Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
THV11

Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
