JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO