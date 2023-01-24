Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Related
Momma's Diner | Delicious southern comfort food at this Central Arkansas restaurant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — When it comes to southern culture, mom-and-pop shops are as classic as it gets. These community staples aren’t just where we have lunch after church on Sunday afternoons, it’s where friendships and family flourish and that’s exactly why Momma’s Diner in Pine Bluff is as popular as it is.
KATV
Goodness Village provides housing for long-term hospital families
Little Rock (KATV) — Imagine being faced with a life-changing diagnosis and being whisked away to undergo treatment in an unfamiliar city long-term. Goodness Village, a local non-profit is making sure those in that situation have a comforting place to stay while they heal. Kim Burket, Executive Director of...
Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says
Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
North Little Rock to break ground on new Burns Park pickleball courts
Authorities with the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department are holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for new pickleball courts.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
aymag.com
Annual Endure the Dirt Adventure Race to be Held March 11
Beginners to elite athletes are welcome to participate in the Endure the Dirt adventure race which has a mission to raise money to motivate, encourage and educate cancer patients and their caregivers. Endure the Dirt is a 5K mud run that consists of obstacles that are engineered to test your...
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
Power & water to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments again; tenants afraid of being evicted
It's a power struggle inside the Big Country Chateau apartments. People living in the troubled Little Rock apartment complex are worried they may be evicted from their homes for good.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair appoints their first African American, female general manager
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state fair confirmed on Tuesday they have appointed their first female general manager. The Arkansas State Fair is known as one of the state's favorite pastimes, and for the past two years, the fair has had record-breaking attendance numbers. Little Rock native, Tiffany Wilkerson...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Paula Juels Jones (1972–)
Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide
Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.
Two Arkansans win $25,000 each from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Two Arkansans have each won $25,000 from a new game by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Comments / 0